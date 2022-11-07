Melvin Allan Thompson, 89, of Savannah, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
He was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Carrollton, the son of the late Maynard Q. Thompson and Naomi Patterson Thompson.
Melvin attended College Street Elementary and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1951. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 1955 and worked as a pharmacist for 38 years until his retirement in 1993.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Johnnie Mae Skinner Thompson; and children, Gregory Alan Thompson, Gary and Rebecca Thompson, Robyn and David Born, René and Mark Sutherland, and Sharon and Alan Jollay.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
