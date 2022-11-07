Melvin Allan Thompson

Melvin Allan Thompson, 89, of Savannah, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

He was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Carrollton, the son of the late Maynard Q. Thompson and Naomi Patterson Thompson.

Service information

Nov 8
Graveside
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Carrollton City Cemetery
512 Alabama Street
Carrollton, GA 30116
