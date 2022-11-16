Melodee Faye Gibson, 47, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1975. She is the daughter of Herb Richardson and Violet Taylor Richardson.

Melodee lived life to the fullest, every moment, and every day. She and Dave were married for over 19 years, and their daughter Ashlee was the center of her world. Whether she was riding around the lake, or cooking up a new recipe, she did it with no regrets. From the time Ashlee started first grade, Mel was there helping out and volunteering any way she could. When they moved to Villa Rica, Mel made so many friends that became family, and they made lake life the good life.

