Melodee Faye Gibson, 47, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born on May 16, 1975. She is the daughter of Herb Richardson and Violet Taylor Richardson.
Melodee lived life to the fullest, every moment, and every day. She and Dave were married for over 19 years, and their daughter Ashlee was the center of her world. Whether she was riding around the lake, or cooking up a new recipe, she did it with no regrets. From the time Ashlee started first grade, Mel was there helping out and volunteering any way she could. When they moved to Villa Rica, Mel made so many friends that became family, and they made lake life the good life.
Mrs. Gibson is preceded in death by her brother, Justin Richardson and her father in law, Captain Bruce Leon Hawk.
She is survived by her husband, David Travis Gibson; daughter, Ashlee Gibson of Villa Rica; mother-in-law, Barbara Hawk; sisters in law, Ginger Gibson, Tami Gibson; nephew, Brock Gibson; several grandparents, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Immediately following the visitation, a celebration of life will take place at 1:00 PM at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel.
Messages of condolence may be sent www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
