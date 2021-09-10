Melissia Shumate, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Aug. 28, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Viewing will be on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
MASK REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
