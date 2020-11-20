Melford Emmanuel Glass, Sr., 65, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Nov. 14, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mill Town Music Hall, 1031 Alabama Avenue in Bremen. Interment will follow in Bremen City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.