Melford Emmanuel Glass, Sr., 65, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Nov. 14, 2020.

Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Mill Town Music Hall, 1031 Alabama Avenue in Bremen. Interment will follow in Bremen City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

To plant a tree in memory of Melford Glass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.