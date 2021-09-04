Melba Weldon

Mrs. Melba Shelia Diane (Tolbert) Weldon, 53, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
She was born in Carrollton on Monday, July 22, 1968. Mrs. Weldon was the daughter of the late, Morris Tolbert and the late, Linda Sue (Britt) Tolbert-Skinner.
Mrs. Weldon was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She believed it was her duty to make sure everyone was taken care of. Melba enjoyed cooking, landscaping around her home and watching various shows on HGTV.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Weldon, of Carrollton; her son, Chad Roberts, of Carrollton; her daughter, Morgan Weldon, of Carrollton; three adoptive daughters and two sons-in-law; Ashley and David Jones, Toni and Ivan Ortiz, and Marci Bentley, all of Carrollton; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Melissa Tolbert, Lee and Jenn Tolbert, and Robert and Tonya Tolbert, all of Carrollton; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Sherry Tolbert, Belinda and Wayne Turner and May Summerville, all of Carrollton; one grandchild, Georgia Roberts, and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1P.M. from the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Blackwelder officiating.
Interment will follow in the Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with Ronald Tolbert, Sr., Lee Tolbert, Ronald Tolbert, Jr., Dalton Tolbert, David Jones, and Sam Tolbert serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, prior to the service, from noon until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
