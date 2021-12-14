Melba Karr

Melba Ann Laney Karr of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Dec.
11, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family.
She was born
in Phenix City, Alabama, on June 16, 1940, daughter of the late Hedric and Christine Harlin Laney.
Mrs. Karr was a member of the Temple Church of Christ and worked 18 years with Temple School System as a bus driver.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Karr and son, Brad Karr.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law,
Keith and Lisa
Karr, and Steve Karr; sister, Joyce Hammond; grandchildren, Josh (Marie) Karr, Donny (Madison) Karr
and Chris (Miranda) Karr; and great-
grandchildren, Makenna Karr, Elijah Karr, Tucker Karr, Kooper Karr, Laney Karr, Blake Rose
Karr and Josiah
Karr.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec.
15, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Service will follow
at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Aaron Studdard and Bro. Rick
Martin officiating. Terry Langley will deliver the prayer
at graveside. Josh Karr, Donny Karr, Chris Karr, Gerald Powell, Steve Sampler and Mark Boggs
will serve as pallbearers. Tucker Karr, Kooper Karr, Elijah Karr, Royce Henry and Doyce Henry will serve
as honorary pallbearers.
