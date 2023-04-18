Funeral services for Melba Eudell “Dale” Gibbs, age 86, of Ranburne, were held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. CST at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ranburne with Bro. Kris Henderson, Bro. Morgan Bailey and Ariane Cook officiated. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family received friends at the funeral home in Wedowee from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. CST on Monday, March 27, 2023. Mrs. Gibbs lied in state at the church beginning at 11 a.m. CST until the service hour on Tuesday.
Mrs. Gibbs passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
Survivors include: three daughters, Jeanene House (Dennis) of Waco, GA, Melba Haynes of Southside, AL, and Teresa Rogers (Mike) of Ranburne; two sons, Randy Gibbs (Tammy) of Roanoke and Daryl Gibbs (Paula) of Ranburne; ten grandchildren, Kristin Cummings (Russ), Nathan Smith (Kristie), Courtney Weldon (Scott), Austin Smith (Taylor), Joseph Gibbs (Jessica), Megan Oliver (Josh), Kaci Clifton (Kyle), Spencer Gibbs (Brooke), Caleb House (Katie), and Dalton Gibbs (Marlie Alewine); ten great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Drew, Everleigh, Kara Grace, Skip, Maverick, Kyla, Waylon, Cayson, and Kayleigh; one brother, Pete Bradbary (Lulu) of Bowdon, GA; and special friend and caregiver, Ariane Cook.
Pallbearers were Brad Bradbary, Nathan Smith, Austin Smith, Joseph Gibbs, Spencer Gibbs, Caleb House, Brantley Henderson and Dalton Gibbs.
A Ranburne native, Mrs. Gibbs was born on March 9, 1937, the daughter of Eugene Hamilton and Myrtle Lena Farlow Bradbary. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was a housewife and poultry and cattle farmer. Mrs. Gibbs enjoyed cooking for all of her family, especially fried chicken and fish, and she loved growing her flowers and gardening. She also ran a “daycare” full of her grandchildren as they were growing up and enjoyed every minute. Mrs. Gibbs was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benjamin Tillman Gibbs; sons-in-law, Mike Haynes, Davy Weldon, and Ronnie Wood; and two great-grandchildren, Ansley Larae Cummings and John Grayson Cummings.
Memorials may be floral (no house plants please) or donations may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Benefield Funeral Home, 17624 Highway 431, Wedowee, AL 36278. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Melba Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.