Funeral services for Melba Eudell “Dale” Gibbs, age 86, of Ranburne, were held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. CST at Macedonia Baptist Church in Ranburne with Bro. Kris Henderson, Bro. Morgan Bailey and Ariane Cook officiated. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family received friends at the funeral home in Wedowee from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. CST on Monday, March 27, 2023. Mrs. Gibbs lied in state at the church beginning at 11 a.m. CST until the service hour on Tuesday.

