Melba Blair

Melba Faye Blair, 83, of Carrollton, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1937 in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Namon Robert Chandler and Opal Rennie Cook Chandler.
She worked for Superior Samples for more than 35 years and served in the Consolation Baptist Church daycare for more than 60 years, where she was a faithful member.
Along with being devoted to her church, she cherished her family and loved spending time with them. She and her children spent time playing many sports at home but their favorite pastime was playing baseball together.
She enjoyed watching the Braves play and also enjoyed watching football. She was an avid Trump supporter.
She was known for her good and abundant cooking. She would always cook enough food to feed an army, even if she was only expecting a small group of guests. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Robert “Chunk” Blair; sisters, Esther Annette Rivers, Essie Mae Bailey, Ruth Chandler, and Reba Hanson; and brothers, Bill Chandler, Vestor Chandler, Buford Chandler, and Vernon Chandler.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, J.P. Blair, of Carrollton; her children, Faye and Anthony Moran, Greg and Michelle Blair, and Michael and Susie Blair, all of Carrollton; sisters, Carol Bradley, and Margie Yarbrough, both of Carrollton, and Gail and R.C. Daniel, of Talladega, Alabama; brothers, Larry Chandler, of Carrollton, and David Chandler, of Bremen; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, seven great, great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Consolation Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Powers and Mr. Matt Blair officiating. Music will be rendered by Sherry Rand and Jill Eison.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Matt Blair, Rodney Moran, Curtis Moran, Hunter Chandler, Terry Chandler, Barry Yarbrough, and Jason Farmer serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
