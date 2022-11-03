As the leaves began to turn and shed in the month of October, I found myself feeling rather melancholy. Melancholy is one of those old-fashioned words that we rarely use now, but its meaning describes that feeling of loss and listlessness that is not quite depression or despair, but rather a sense that the darkness keeps coming for us. The shortening days, the dying of the earth, and the anniversary of the deaths of two dear friends last year all coincided and enveloped me in melancholy.

I don’t think I’m alone. As we move into the holiday season, a lot of people find themselves feeling a bit of sadness and anxiety. We miss those we have lost, and we get a little sideways about all the holiday hustle and bustle ahead. We hope this year will be more normal, whatever that is now; but the last two years have taken so much from us that life may never be normal again. I think we can be kind to ourselves and others who may not be ready to jump into the holiday rush.

