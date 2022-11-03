As the leaves began to turn and shed in the month of October, I found myself feeling rather melancholy. Melancholy is one of those old-fashioned words that we rarely use now, but its meaning describes that feeling of loss and listlessness that is not quite depression or despair, but rather a sense that the darkness keeps coming for us. The shortening days, the dying of the earth, and the anniversary of the deaths of two dear friends last year all coincided and enveloped me in melancholy.
I don’t think I’m alone. As we move into the holiday season, a lot of people find themselves feeling a bit of sadness and anxiety. We miss those we have lost, and we get a little sideways about all the holiday hustle and bustle ahead. We hope this year will be more normal, whatever that is now; but the last two years have taken so much from us that life may never be normal again. I think we can be kind to ourselves and others who may not be ready to jump into the holiday rush.
I found myself home alone the other night, and I thought, “I’ll watch one of those sappy Hallmark holiday movies.” If you are someone who has been counting down the days to Hallmark Christmas movies and has the socks, shirt, and blanket to prove your true allegiance, then please know, I get it, even if I’m not a true believer. I get how escaping into a story about a prince and a castle can help you cope with the challenges of real life. I get how predictable happy movie endings soothe the not so happy day to day of reality. I may not put on the socks or snuggle under the blanket or toast with a cup of hot cocoa, but I’m sympathetic to the power of escaping our real-life circumstances for a couple of hours. It’s warm and familiar, and people are beautiful and kind. In fact, even the not so good ones repent of their evil ways, or at the least, get what they deserve. Hallmark life is good.
So, I watched not one but two movies. It didn’t work. The melancholy just hung around, and I was beginning to wonder if I needed another round of Hallmark. I had no time for moping. I needed to work on a sermon. I had chosen a passage from Ephesians. As I was studying the passage, one phrase latched on to my melancholy. The writer says, “I pray that the eyes of your heart will have enough light to see what is the hope of God’s call, what is the richness of God’s glorious inheritance among believers, and what is the overwhelming greatness of God’s power that is working among us believers.” (Ephesians 1:18-19) That is a mouthful, but I took it to mean that in times of darkness, we just need enough light to have hope.
There’s a beautiful song in the Disney movie Frozen 2 that captures this hope. Anna, the younger sister of the Snow Queen Elsa, believes that everyone she loves has been lost. In her grief and despair, the darkness closes in around her. She sings, “You are lost, hope is gone. But you must go on, and do the next right thing." Strengthened by this thought, Anna becomes more resolute in her desire and hope. “So I'll walk through this night, stumbling blindly toward the light, and do the next right thing.”
Paul’s words about having enough light to see remind us that we just need a little bit of light to see the next step, the next right thing to do. Hope is not about seeing the whole journey. If we could see the whole thing, we wouldn’t need faith. Hope is about doing the next right thing, the small gesture, the word or phrase that can light up the moment of darkness.
For me, the melancholy is still hanging around, but I’m praying daily for enough light to see the step ahead and to do the next right thing for myself and others. I trust that the wisdom of Scripture and a Disney princess might just light the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.