Blood is not the only characteristic of family, not even species.
Linda Bradley, 52, also known as the Critter Sitter, has connected with so many different species of animals over a long period of time, making her feel like they are all her relatives.
Bradley is a mobile animal care provider and ranch worker, not to be confused with a pet or house sitter although her services include those options.
“I do, however, offer much more than that when necessary and needed,” Bradley said.
Originally born in Stillwater, Minn., Bradley moved around a lot during her childhood since her father was in the U.S. Navy. She moved to Carrollton in Oct. 2021 from Alpine, Calif., a “sweet, little, country town” in the Cuyamaca Mountains of San Diego County.
Bradley’s paternal grandparents gave her and her sister their first horse to share. They also gave her older brother his first goat and each of them had their own rabbit.
She and her siblings were dedicated members of 4-H groups that “ended up being their escape and serenity away from home life.”
Her brother raised goats and bred them on occasion as 4-H projects.
They were often in the barn, provided by her father, caring for their new pets.
“My father made sure we had that in our lives from the moment we got the animals. We as kids were responsible for all their care from day one. From feeding them, to caring for them and cleaning up,” Bradley said.
While in California, Bradley worked and lived in an animal sanctuary as the lead, on-site volunteer animal care provider.
“Which basically means I took care of all 300 plus animal residents day and night, 12 to 15 hours per day, seven days a week for the majority of the time I was there,” Bradley explained.
Her position was not “paid,” but instead she was given expense-free housing for herself and her son, who was eight years old at the time, in exchange for the work and care she provided for the animals.
“I loved every minute of it,” Bradley said.
When she applied for the position at the animal sanctuary, she “wasn’t in a good place mentally.”
“I was completely broken when I moved to the ranch,” Bradley said. “I soon realized each and every animal that arrived on the ranch, arrived broken as well. They all came from the county of San Diego and were either abused, neglected, or abandoned — just like me. I honestly think they knew and could feel that from me.”
Being able to relate to the animals she cared for in this manner made it easier for them both to adjust to working with each other.
“I can't think of one [animal] in all that time that didn't end up trusting me after working with them a short while,” Bradley said. “I'm a huge believer in giving them their time and space, and when they're ready they'll let me know. I just watch and listen for their cues. I never 'pushed' myself on them. I guess you could say animals loved my broken pieces back together again.”
Bradley’s son, now 18, is preparing to graduate from high school and join the U.S. Marines soon after. The two decided to move to Carrollton to start her business.
Bradley has family friends that moved to the area a few years ago that suggested to her that it would be a nice place to try her business.
“California is incredibly expensive, especially for a single mother,” Bradley said. “So we both decided to give it a shot and see how it goes, so I could get settled in here prior to him leaving so he won't be worried about me and wondering if I'm okay. So far, we're both really enjoying the area and my clients and their critters have been wonderful to me and I'm really happy with our decision.”
Even though Bradley resides in Carrollton, she services all of Carroll County and a few communities outside the county as well when she is needed.
“It all depends on what jobs I have booked and where they’re located,” Bradley said.
Bradley’s routine changes daily when working because it depends on the animal she is servicing that day. But she say she is “always busy” and “never gets bored.”
“I feed, water, clean water troughs, muck stalls, clean pens and corrals, groom, exercise, administer medication, first aid, minor vet recommended procedures, and most importantly give them love, time, attention and play time,” Bradley said. “If a waterline breaks or freezes, I fix it. Anything can happen when you work with animals so I'm always prepared and I'm a problem solver, so it works well for me. If there's something that needs to be done, cleaned or fixed, I do it."
She learned most of the skills she’s acquired from working in the animal sanctuary combined with having pet animals since the age of six. While at the animal sanctuary, she worked with the local vet and farrier to learn more.
“I never missed a vet or farrier day the entire time I was there,” Bradley said. “I looked forward to them because I love to learn, and both were very willing to teach me. I gained so much knowledge and I'm very grateful for them and their willingness and patience to teach me. I definitely wasn't born knowing everything and I sure won't die knowing everything either so my mind remains open for learning and knowledge.”
Bradley works with a wide range of animals in different categories like domestic, ranch, farm, livestock, exotic and even some wild animals.
She’s cared for horses, pigs, goats, llamas, alpacas, camels, highland cattle, chickens, guinea fowl, rabbits, roosters, ducks, turkeys, dogs, cats, sheep, burros, donkeys, exotic birds and a herd of 32 wild mustangs plus one baby.
“I'd have to say the wild mustang's were my favorite,” Bradley said. “When I started there were only five. By the time I left there were 32 and one baby, all from the same case so they were all related to one another. I can't say a lot about the specifics except that they were from a hoarding case on an Indian reservation. They were kept in his yard but had never been touched or had any human contact except when they were fed, which wasn't regular by any means. They were all severely malnourished when they arrived at the sanctuary.”
Bradley expressed that animals “taught her a lot.” She does not offer lessons due to the liability that comes with it, but would “love to share her experience with people” if she could.
“They make me smile and laugh all day, every day,” Bradley said. “That's the honest truth of it all and that's why I do what I do. They all bring joy and love to my life. They do so much more for me, than I could ever do for them.”
