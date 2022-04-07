Attorney General Chris Carr announced multi-million dollar civil recoveries this week that were obtained by the Medicaid Fraud Division.
The office’s Medicaid Fraud Division has obtained civil recoveries totaling more than $68,000,000 since November 2016, according to the release.
“Our Medicaid Fraud Division works hard each day to preserve the integrity of our Medicaid program and to protect taxpayer dollars no matter the amount. This includes pursuing instances of fraud, abuse or exploitation committed by healthcare providers or those responsible for the care of elder or at-risk Georgians,” Carr said.
During the same time frame, the division has prosecuted more than 60 people for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults.
This prosecution resulted in $17,000,000 in restitution orders in criminal matters, the release said.
“This type of illegal and deceptive behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, and we will continue to use all tools at our disposal to ensure those who engage in these practices are held accountable for their actions,” Carr said.
According to the release, the attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Division has three responsibilities which are to investigate criminal fraud committed upon Georgia's medicaid program, investigate the abuse and neglect of patients in healthcare facilities funded by the Medicaid program and to enforce Georgia’s False Medicaid Claims Act in both state and federal court.
“I commend the critically important work of Attorney General Chris Carr and the Medicaid Fraud Division,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “Their dedicated efforts hold bad actors who take advantage of government resources accountable while protecting our most vulnerable and safeguarding hardworking Georgians’ taxpayer dollars.”
Under Carr's leadership, the division has emphasized investigations involving the abuse, neglect and exploitation of Georgia's older and at-risk adults.
Also, schemes involving opioid overprescribing and dispensing and scams targeting Medicaid beneficiaries have been emphasized.
A recent example of a success for Carr is the guilty plea secured in Dekalb County involving one count of Medicaid fraud. The defendant, Nourolzaman Tucker, owned a hospice company.
According to the release, Tucker was sentenced to five years of probation, ordered to pay $5,681.86 in restitution along with a fine of $5,000 and excluded from participating in Medicaid or Medicare.
Carr announced this prosecution Dec. 22, 2021. This conviction is a part of dismantling criminal fraud schemes perpetrated by Georgia Medicaid providers.
On Nov. 15, 2021, Carr joined with David Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, announced the largest civil settlement ever paid by an individual pharmacist for the alleged unlawful dispensation of controlled substances, the release said.
Willie C. "Billy" Conley Jr., former owner of a Bryan County pharmacy, agreed to pay $275,000 to resolve allegations that he and his pharmacy violated their responsibility to fill only legitimate prescriptions, per the release.
According to the release, Conley also wanted to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for a highly dangerous combination of controlled substances, called the “holy trinity,” consisting of concurrent prescriptions for an opioid narcotic, a benzodiazepine and carisoprodol.
The prescriptions frequently originated from Dr. Frank H. Bynes Jr., a convicted pill-mill doctor who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in February 2020 for dispensing massive amounts of controlled substances – sometimes in return for cash or sex, the release said.
Bynes was found guilty in October 2019 on 13 counts of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances and three counts of health care fraud and was ordered to pay restitution totaling $615,145.06.
Georgians can report fraud or abuse to the Medicaid Fraud Division by calling 404-458-2878 or sending an email to report_medicaid_fraud@law.ga.gov.
