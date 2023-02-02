I was in my old high school gym. It was my health class. The walls were a sickly yellow color. Almost jaundice-like, barren and boring. It was taught by a coach who preferred the X’s and O’s of football plays and wrestling moves rather than the birds and the bees. A friend of mine, who was Catholic, told me that this class was what Purgatory would surely feel like.
I had my doubts.
This wasn’t my friend’s first tale of the afterlife, mind you. The way I had figured, being raised a Southern Baptist and all, Purgatory must be chock full of folks who snuck out the sanctuary doors before completing a full verse of Almost Persuaded during the benediction, or maybe went Saturday night honky tonkin’ past nine, dancing to Hank Jr. and Skynyrd. Hell, on the other hand, for all I knew Purgatory was reserved for sinners who didn’t eat fried chicken and cornpone. (There’s more to that list, but Bruce, my editor, won’t allow me that much space.)
Anyway, back to nauseous-walled health class. I was minding my beeswax, staring at the floor, my mind flooded with girls, food, and four-wheeler in that exact order, when I was abruptly brought back to the lecture by my last name being rattled off something fierce. It was the coach:
“Biddle! Pay attention to me! You’re not ever gonna to amount to nothin’!” His face was redder than a mess of beets.
I glanced up in time for him to rattle off that last sentence one more time. It felt like he’d kicked my dog. My ears burned and my gut churned. I felt mighty low. It was as embarrassing as the time I was twelve and accidentally strolled into the ladies’ powder room at the Summerville McDonald’s.
“Yes sir, I -” I attempted to apologize, for what I did not know.
He repeated those last words of his again. His thin, sandy-colored mustache twitched. They hit me stronger than a box of Borax, those words. I thought of happy things then. My Granny’s hot tea cakes. The first time that curly-haired, green-eyed girl kissed me and our braces got tangled up in a mighty fix.
I also thought funny thoughts, too. There’s Balaam’s talking ass in the Old Testament, which caused me to think of this coach. After a bit of ciphering, I recalled Balaam’s ass was a wise ass, and this coach was not wise, or so I - ahem - assumed. But, I was raised right and shouldn’t have been thinking such, lest I have my britches torn up, and God don’t like ugly.
More than thirty years later, I still feel those stinging words, but with a different set of the coaching X’s and O’s, a different view, if you will.
Bear with me . . .
There’s a cashier behind the counter at the Dollar General. She gets short with you and gives you the wrong change. She’s a single mother. Two girls, three and five. She just found out her power will be cut off tonight at midnight if she can’t scrape up the dough to cover it. She makes minimum wage.
She doesn’t get paid until next Friday.
The little, white-haired lady that you pass by in Publix next between the Boar’s Head turkey cold cuts and the red-and-white heart-shaped Valentine’s Day balloons floral department. You say, “Mornin’ ma’am.” She frowns and stares a hole through you. It burns your insides slap up. You offer a smile.
She just lost her husband of 57 years. Cancer.
The kid in the back corner of your literature class says a bad word. In front of thirty-some-odd others. You just want him to turn in his essay, to be a good young egg. To stay awake. He likes you all right fine, but his stomach is growling louder than a Georgia black bear and his eyes are weighted down with two hours of sleep, if he’s lucky.
You let him sleep and talk to him after class, where you offer a bite of your chicken wrap.
You see, we don’t know what folks are going through, you and I. We assume; we judge. It’s human nature, imperfect and impulsive. Our minds are full of our own trials and tribulations that cloud our vision, our empathy. Take it from Atticus Finch:
“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view . . . until you climb and walk around in it.”
Oh, which reminds me - about that coach and what he said to me many years ago? Well, his young son was in a mighty bad way. Fighting M.S. It was a rough time. For him and especially his son. I didn’t know it at the time, clouded vision and all.
This world is not all sunshine and rainbows. It’s hard. Harder when you’re getting sideways with folks. Don’t throw in the towel. Offer a smile. A kind word. A hug even. You’ll make this sick ol’ world a better place.
Take it from me. Or, better yet, take it from Mr. Finch.
