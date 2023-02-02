I was in my old high school gym. It was my health class. The walls were a sickly yellow color. Almost jaundice-like, barren and boring. It was taught by a coach who preferred the X’s and O’s of football plays and wrestling moves rather than the birds and the bees. A friend of mine, who was Catholic, told me that this class was what Purgatory would surely feel like. 

I had my doubts. 

