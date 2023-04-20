Why in the world would I want to sweep the porch, I would think when Momma asked, “William Lee, did you sweep the porch, too?”
The “too” was because I had already done part of my chores of sweeping the rest of the house, which was four rooms. It should have been easy since the four rooms were in a straight line, and I could just push the sweepings from one end to the other and out the door. But to Momma, sweeping meant getting behind and under everything including the beds and the furniture. It was quite a job to meet her inspection.
Searching for a missing dog food dish the other day, we tilted up the couch and recliners. We found the dish and more while also noting that it was definitely time to vacuum under there. But I digress.
Momma didn’t have a vacuum cleaner. She had me and a broom.
So, why in the world did I have to sweep the porch? It was outdoors. Out in the dirt and dust anyway. What difference did it make? A lot to Momma. She spent a lot of time on the porch when she could, when she got a little respite from the daily rigors of raising two boys and working on the second shift. She waved and spoke to passersby along the street, even inviting the pedestrians to come and sit a spell. To her they were only strangers until they replied to her “howdy!”
The front porch was an important place. She read her Bible there. She snapped green beans and shelled peas there. She mended things that could be fixed with a needle and thread as she hummed a familiar old hymn.
Momma’s question - did you sweep the porch, too - comes to mind every time I take care of that task at home, which is more frequent this time of year due to the pine pollen which turns the broken-brick pattern porch floor and everything on it yellow.
As it was for Momma, the porch is one of my favorite places, a great spot for reading a good book or writing a column or just relaxing with Bama and Delta the poodles and watching the cars go by. Bama barks at the cars. I don’t. Sometimes I can even hear the sounds from the Bowdon Red Devils baseball game across the way.
If I had an old oak swing swinging from chains, I could swing on my porch. I don’t have a swing - yet. Lady Julia doesn’t like to swing. She’d rather be still when she sits.
All porches, it seems, should have a rocking chair. Mine has two that are somewhat old and once graced a larger veranda. Lady Julia doesn’t rock, either; she just sits.
I remember several porches in my time of different shapes and sizes. Some places even had them that went around two or three sides of the house.
Sometimes at one place we lived, I would just sit on the concrete block steps to the little back porch which would have held a rocking chair, had we had one. It was instead home for the wringer washing machine, and on Monday wash day, also held two No. 2 wash tubs for the rinse water. It was also a good place to watch and listen to a thunderstorm, which I loved to do, but Momma would tell me to get in the house before I got struck by lightning.
In one of the duplex houses we rented there was a shared front porch; it served us and another family in the adjoining apartments. Things could get crowded when company stopped by, if our company came calling when their company came calling. But we didn’t draw a line down the middle of the porch. Afterall, front porches are for family and friends, even a couple of families if the case may be.
I do have to be more careful now when I sweep the porch. I try not to disturb the birds which build nests in the flower pots or on the little ledges at the top of the porch posts. Birds like porches, too.
