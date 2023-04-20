Why in the world would I want to sweep the porch, I would think when Momma asked, “William Lee, did you sweep the porch, too?”

The “too” was because I had already done part of my chores of sweeping the rest of the house, which was four rooms. It should have been easy since the four rooms were in a straight line, and I could just push the sweepings from one end to the other and out the door. But to Momma, sweeping meant getting behind and under everything including the beds and the furniture. It was quite a job to meet her inspection.

Trending Videos