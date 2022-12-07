Christine McVie was a vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter in the Rock band Fleetwood Mac for nearly 35 of the last 52 years. Her passing November 30 at the age of 79 following a brief illness was a shock to fans and even her bandmates past and present. Bandmate Stevie Nicks had not been unaware that she was ill until just before she died. Former bandmate and collaborator Lindsey Buckingham has called her death heartbreaking. I agree.
McVie joined Fleetwood Mac within two years of marrying one of the band’s namesakes, bassist John McVie. She began playing keyboards and singing for the group as the sole female. She saw the exit of founding guitarist Peter Green and numerous others across the years that the band included her. When she chose to retire from the group in 1998, her part in the group was significantly missed. The one album made after her leaving, 2003’s “Say You Will”, did include her keyboards and backing vocals on the Lindsey Buckingham-penned “Steal Your Heart Away”. The balance of the band was off, however, with Buckingham and Nicks’s songs dominating the tour that followed the album in 2004.
When McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2014, I was fortunate that my friends John and Brandon had an extra ticket to the Phillips Arena concert that December. As we are all fans of the band, it was an unforeseen treat that McVie would be back in the fold prior to that tour which was called “On With The Show”. When the group began the concert with “The Chain”, the audience was electrified by the energy in the room. It was McVie whose song “You Make Loving Fun” followed the show-opening favorite. Of the songs she penned for the band, I think that is her greatest. It features her beautiful contralto vocals, a driving keyboard riff, a wistful chorus, and probably my favorite support from Buckingham on lead guitar and ex-husband John McVie on bass guitar. For these reasons, I think it is one of the greatest Rock songs in any catalog.
McVie would go on to helm other favorites from Fleetwood Mac’s repertoire including “Everywhere”, “Say You Love Me”, “Over My Head”, “Little Lies”, and “Don’t Stop”, the song most people associate with the band more than any other tune. According to recording engineer Ken Caillat, it was her idea to make that song a duet with Buckingham as she felt it “didn’t sound that great” when she sang it alone.
I recall vividly that McVie brought a level of musicianship and poise to the band, as most of her bandmates individually all have stage presences that are larger than life when they perform. Closing out the show, she played “Songbird”, one of the singles from 1977’s “Rumours” album that has become synonymous with her. It was poignant and effective as a closer that night. The song was originally recorded at Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley for that album. It had been written the night before she presented it to Caillat who insisted they record it. It is a fan favorite that will certainly be missed in concert.
The album “Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie” followed three years later in 2017, and it would be the last recording released in her lifetime. Drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist McVie also feature on the album, and it is only Nicks who is absent from the full band. The album received positive attention when it came out, and the two-week tour came to Atlanta’s Chastain Park. I had initially planned to attend, but was dissuaded by a rainstorm that swept through West Georgia that night. Thinking it might be a literal washout of a show, I missed it. Several of my friends from the Atlanta area did make it, and they gave the concert rave reviews.
McVie demonstrated a classy team-player approach to being in the band. She brought the best out of the other players, and she contributed equally to their great songs. When I listen to her on record now, I am once again struck by her uniquely subtle brilliance.
