Christine McVie was a vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter in the Rock band Fleetwood Mac for nearly 35 of the last 52 years. Her passing November 30 at the age of 79 following a brief illness was a shock to fans and even her bandmates past and present. Bandmate Stevie Nicks had not been unaware that she was ill until just before she died. Former bandmate and collaborator Lindsey Buckingham has called her death heartbreaking. I agree.

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac within two years of marrying one of the band’s namesakes, bassist John McVie. She began playing keyboards and singing for the group as the sole female. She saw the exit of founding guitarist Peter Green and numerous others across the years that the band included her. When she chose to retire from the group in 1998, her part in the group was significantly missed. The one album made after her leaving, 2003’s “Say You Will”, did include her keyboards and backing vocals on the Lindsey Buckingham-penned “Steal Your Heart Away”. The balance of the band was off, however, with Buckingham and Nicks’s songs dominating the tour that followed the album in 2004.

