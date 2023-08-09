Tuesday night’s Villa Rica Mayor and Council meeting’s council updates ended with a statement from Ward 3 Council Member and Mayor Pro-Tem Leslie McPherson announcing that she would be stepping down from the City Council next month to run for mayor against the current Mayor Gil McDougal

“Later this month I will be stepping down from my council seat and I will be running for Mayor in the November election,” McPherson said Tuesday evening. “Thank you to the citizens that have given me the opportunity to serve you and represent you these last nine years in the ward 3 council seat.”