After leading his Bowdon Red Devils to a State Championship in his senior season, football standout Robert McNeal signed his letter of intent to continue his career and education in Johnson City, Tenn. at East Tennessee State University.
McNeal says he chose ETSU because of, in his words, “the family environment along with it being a great place to focus.”
The four-year high school starter played both quarterback and defensive back at Bowdon, and he signed to be a multi-role athlete and/or defensive back at the next level with the ETSU Buccaneers.
Said McNeal, “I had other opportunities to play QB, but I felt that playing DB would take me farther.”
To potentially go further and build himself into a professional athlete in the future, McNeal says it will take, “hard work, focus and consistency.”
However, right now he says his main goal is to earn his college degree.
ETSU is a Division 1-AA college, also known as FCS. ETSU went 3-8 this past season under head coach George Quarles.
McNeal had a recent offer to play quarterback at Mississippi College in their triple-option scheme, but chose to instead continue at the next level away from the quarterback position.
He will not simply be squared away to the defensive backfield for the Buccaneers, however.
“I will be an [athlete] at ETSU and will be able to play multiple positions,” he said.
McNeal recorded four interceptions this season for Bowdon’s secondary on the way to their state championship.
In his junior and senior seasons combined with the Red Devils, he has amassed 2,148 yards and 30 touchdowns rushing, as well as 3,384 yards and 34 touchdowns with his arm.
Seeing these numbers, it seems no matter where McNeal ends up on the field for the Bucs, he is liable to make an impact.
Off the field, McNeal says he is looking forward to “restart everything.”
In his words, “New friends, new area, new teammates. Everything will be new to me, and I’m just ready to kind of spread my wings.”
