Robert McNeal ETSU

Bowdon QB/DB Robert McNeal has signed to continue his academic/athletic career at East Tennessee State (ETSU). McNeal will play as a multi-positional athlete.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

After leading his Bowdon Red Devils to a State Championship in his senior season, football standout Robert McNeal signed his letter of intent to continue his career and education in Johnson City, Tenn. at East Tennessee State University.

McNeal says he chose ETSU because of, in his words, “the family environment along with it being a great place to focus.”

