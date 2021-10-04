The Bowdon Red Devils improved their record to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in league action with Friday night’s victory.
Quarterback Robert McNeal was 11 of 13 for 236 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
He also rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Will Rainwater paced the defense with two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
He also added six tackles to help the Red Devils secure the win.
Rainwater also had a receving TD on the offensive end.
Gage Stephens also caught a touchdown pass.
Northwest Whitfield 33, Central 27
The Lions dropped their region opener Friday night, falling to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 7-AAAA.
Central fell behind 27-7 at the half.
The Lions out scored Northwest Whitefield 20-6 in the second half, but the rally fell short.
Vicari Swain caught a 62-yard touchdown pass and Cameron Bolton scored two TDs and finished with 53 yards to pace the offense.
Haralson County 26, Elbert County 21The Haralson County Rebels rallied Friday night at Elbert County to win the non-region game 26-21.
Elbert County led 21-7 at the half, but the Rebels exploded with 19 points in the third quarter.
Elbert County took a 7-0 lead to open the scoring, but Haralson County briefly tied the game in the second quarter when Clay Hyatt connected with Jo Jo Chandler on a 19-yard pass.
Elbert County added two more TDs in the second quarter to close out the first-half scoring.
Hyatt started the comeback with a 28-yard TD run to cut the lead to 21-14.
Haralson County scored again to cut the lead to 21-20, but the PAT failed.
Wesley Cole added the final touchdown of the contest with a 25-yard rush.
The Rebels defense was sparked by interceptions from Holden Davis and Jerrod Rodriquez.
Mt. Zion 28, Armuchee 14The Mt. Zion Eagles opened up their Region 6-A schedule Friday with a victory to improve their overall record to 5-1.
The Eagles scored a touchdown in each quarter to knock off Armuchee.
Mt. Zion finished with 257 yards of total offense.
The Eagles spread the offensive wealth with four players finding the end zone.
Ethan Lepard started the scoring for the Eagles with a 3-yard run.
Malachi Ackles returned a punt 63-yards for a score for the team’s second TD of the game.
Sherrod Montgomery scored on a 22-yard run and Kevin Berrios on a 26-yard scamper.
Montgomery led the team with 79 yards rushing.
