Robert McNeal

The Bowdon Red Devils got a huge 42-21 road win in Dalton over the Christian Heritage Lions on Friday. Robert McNeal accounted for four TDs in the region win.

 BY DANIEL MAYES /DALTON DAILY CITIZEN

DALTON — It was the run game that gave the Bowdon Red Devils their first lead just before halftime of Friday’s 42-21 road win against the Christian Heritage Lions. It was the passing game that allowed Bowdon to pull away. The Red Devils’ defense provided the punctuation.

The first half was the T.J. Harvison show.

