DALTON — It was the run game that gave the Bowdon Red Devils their first lead just before halftime of Friday’s 42-21 road win against the Christian Heritage Lions. It was the passing game that allowed Bowdon to pull away. The Red Devils’ defense provided the punctuation.
The first half was the T.J. Harvison show.
The Lions ran off six minutes and 34 seconds off the clock getting the 7-0 lead with 5:26 to go in the first quarter. They chewed up 70 yards of real estate in the process.
Because of a chop-block penalty, Bowdon had to go 90 yards to answer.
Harvison got nearly half of that on a run on the first play from scrimmage.
Robert McNeal got the final 45 yards around the left sideline. The extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 3:18 to go.
That’s where things stood after the first 12 minutes.
After Bowdon’s defense stood on fourth down on their own 36, Harvison found the right sideline for 36 yards to the Lions’ 28. A two-yard loss and a penalty set up 2nd and 25.
Harvison got 23 of those yards on the next play.
A sack of Robert McNeal put the Devils in fourth and 11
The Red Devils could not come up with the necessary yardage to get a first down and turned the ball over at Christian Heritage’s 20.
Neither team spent much time in each other’s red zones in the second quarter until late. Bowdon had the best chance to go ahead just before halftime.
The drive was marred by penalties.
The Devils got a first down to the nine, but a personal foul penalty after the play backed up the Red Devils to the 24.
It was the second PF penalty of the drive to that point.
McNeal to Will Rainwater took the Devils to the 10 with 51.9 seconds to go.
The Devils worked their way inside the five. A personal foul on the Lions and a stuffed run play put the Bowdon offense on the one with the clock ticking.
Bowdon got a hurry-up sneak from McNeal from the one with 12.3 seconds left in the half.
The extra point was good despite a false start penalty that pushed the Devils’ kicking unit back five yards.
Bowdon went into halftime with momentum and 14-7 lead.
Bowdon’s TD was important, not only to give the Devils their first lead, but because they were do to take the second-half kickoff with an opportunity to add on to that lead.
Cameron Holloway’s 61-yard catch from McNeal at the 9:42 mark of the third quarter on 3rd and 8 did just that.
Add in the PAT and the Devils led 21-7.
Though they had broken out an option package esspecially for Bowdon, Christian Heritage didn’t attempt a pass until the 7:44 mark when a screen to Eli Thomasson went for 23 yards.
The second pass went to Bowdon’s 10, a gain of 30 yards setting up a first down.
The option pitch for 13 yards got the Lions to within a TD.
McNeal accounted for his fourth TD of the night, his third rushing touchdown from 24 yards out around left end with 11:38 to go in the game.
With 8:33 to go, the Lions kept pace with the Devils thanks to a 22-yard scoring run.
Bowdon chewed up more than half of that time remaining and reclaimed their two-touchdown cushion on a two-yard dive with 3:27 to go in the game.
The Devils turned the Lions back on fourth down in their last gasp late in the fourth quarter.
Harvison added a 44-yard TD with 1:36 to go.
