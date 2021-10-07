If Villa Rica’s Ty McKey couldn’t beat the Chapel Hill Panthers from his running back position, he did it from his defensive back spot.
As the Panthers were moving toward a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, a tip and a pick by McKey at the Cats’ 42 with just under three minutes to play and an offense that ran out the rest of the clock gave the Wildcats a 24-20 win on Homecoming night.
“He’s a special dude,” Villa Rica head coach Tim Barron said after what he called an ugly win. “He’s electric. Anytime he touches it, something special is going to happen.”
It was McKey that had two long runs including a 13-yard run on fourth down kept Villa Rica’s opening drive alive
McKey needed nine for the first down on that fourth-down play.
The result of the drive was a 33-yard field goal attempt, but a bad snapped rolled all the way back to Chapel Hill’s 34.
The tenor of the game turned more toward the mistakes than McKey’s mastery running the football which led to an initial deficit.
A pass from Komari Frye to Devon Wiggins for a 4-yard touchdown put the Panthers up 7-0 with 2:58 to go in the first quarter.
McKey had three runs of double-digit yards including a touchdown called back for penalties throughout the night.
For Barron, he said the blame was on the prep, or lack thereof.
“The bottom line is we are lucky to get out of here with a win,” Barron said. “We didn’t prepare Monday through Thursday right. It wasn’t good, and our kids know it.”
After the Panthers took the initial lead in the first quarter, McKey nearly drew the Cats even with one run after he broke away for a long run, but a holding call pushed Villa Rica back to their own 23.
Three plays later the Wildcats were forced to punt.
Still down seven late the first quarter, the Wildcats needed a stop on defense on Chapel Hills’s nine.
They got exactly that and the football near midfield
McKey ran for 22 on the first carry. T.J. Harvison then weaved his way down to the Panthers’ 16-yard line.
Harvison almost found the end zone on the next play, but was stopped at the three by the Panthers’ defense.
He was rewarded with another opportunity on the next play, and made good with a 3-yard TD run with exactly nine minutes to play in the first half. The point after tied the game at 7-7.
The bad-snap luck turned back to Chapel Hill when a snap on a punt rolled back to their own 23. That’s where the Wildcats took over the football.
Quarterback Colby Nalley found 6-5 receiver Caleb Odom at the nine.
McKey fought through the defense the rest of the way to put the Wildcats up 14-7 after the PAT.
Frye to Joshua Willson was the second TD pass of the first half for Chapel Hill, but the failed PAT kept the Wildcats up by a point with less than five minutes to play in the half.
The extension of Villa Rica’s halftime lead came a little more than halfway through the third, after a defensive stand, and after another penalty called back the second TD of the night by McKey.
Villa Rica had to settle for extending their one-point halftime edge to just 17-13 on a field goal by Paul Long with 4:34 to play in the third quarter.
Nalley hit McKey to end the third quarter, but started the fourth quarter with an interception.
Down four, the Panthers kept chewing up real estate and fourth-quarter clock. A 36-yard pass from Frye to Wiggins put Chapel Hill up 20-17 after the extra point.
McKey, as he had done all night ran the ensuing kick through the teeth of Chapel Hill defenders down to the Panthers’ 37.
On 4th and 9, Nalley couldn’t find a receiver and ran to the Chapel Hill (1-4) 34 for a first down.
Two plays later Harvison got free on the right side for a 19-yard touchdown with 5:18 to go in the game. The point after put Villa Rica back up 24-20 and set the final score on homecoming.
Villa Rica (3-2) gets another home game this Friday when they host North Springs.
Barron says he hopes to have the Chapel Hill game behind them.
His bow on the experience was simply one positive note by saying, “The good thing is we can learn that lesson and still get a W.”
