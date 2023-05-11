MOUNT ZION — With the end of the school year approaching, Mount Zion High School announced the appointment of Krista McKenney to be the new head coach of the girls' basketball team.
"I am super stoked about coaching this team next year," McKenney said when asked how it felt to be appointed the Eagles' new head coach.
The move follows former head coach Tyler Wright accepting an administration position as the Assistant Principal at Mount Zion Middle School.
"I am being asked to fill some big shoes," McKenney stated. "Coach Wright has done a phenomenal job of building our program. I plan to continue to develop upon the foundation he has built."
Wright spent seven years as a math teacher at the high school, six of which were spent coaching the girls' basketball team. For the past three years with Wright at the helm, the girls' team has advanced to at least the second round of state playoffs, including this past season's run all the way to the Final Four.
However, with several starters graduating this year, Mt. Zion will look different all the way around. Still, McKenney says she's confident in her younger players.
"I know that next year will be a building year. Our seniors were undeniably huge assets to our team, but I am confident that our younger girls are ready to step up and be challenged," she said.
McKenney is a 1998 graduate of Alexander High School in Douglasville, where she played both softball and basketball. She went to Gadsden State Community College in Alabama and played softball and basketball there, as well.
She will have the chance to utilize her knowledge from both sports this year. Along with her high-school duties, McKenney will also be the head coach of the middle school's softball team.
McKenney started teaching and coaching at Praise Academy while finishing her Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education at The University of West Georgia, and this upcoming school year will be her 22nd year teaching and coaching.
When asked to describe her coaching style, McKenney pointed to one of her former coaches as well as a famous women's college basketball coach.
"When I first got into coaching, the only thing I knew was to mimic Kellie Gray [her high school coach]. Then, I started to read Pat Summitt’s books and truly used her as a mentor," she said.
Summit was the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers for 38 years, and she ended her career with a 1,161-212 record, also doing charity work and earning numerous awards after her retirement. Summit passed away in 2016 at the age of 64.
"I love her philosophy and what she stood for as a coach. So, I have ended up being a combination of those two," McKenney said. "I feel like my first duty as a coach is to make my players better people and then better players."
McKenney will also be joined by a new assistant coach, Christian Corn, who is an alumnus of Mount Zion High, and she says she is excited to work alongside him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.