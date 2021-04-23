Editor’s note — Second of two parts
At the Alabama Department of Archives and History, there is a nine-foot-tall portrait of William McIntosh, known among the Muscogee (Creek) people as Tustunnuggee Hutkee, or “white warrior.”
It is completely different from a more well-known portrait of McIntosh that was done after his death by Charles Bird King. Some historians think that the King portrait isn’t McIntosh at all; instead, it may be his half-brother Roly.
Historian Naomi Slipp points out that, in the portrait, McIntosh is wearing a blend of Mvskoke (Muscogee, or Creek) clothing and the kind of clothes worn by a wealthy white man of the period. In other words, the painting reflects the two worlds in which McIntosh lived.
The Alabama portrait was painted around 1821 as a private commission by Nathan and Joseph Negus, two painters from Massachusetts who visited McIntosh at his plantation at Indian Springs in modern-day Butts County.
Indian Springs was one of two plantations owned by McIntosh. It was a sort of health resort built around a mineral spring with reputed health benefits. It included an elaborate hotel and tavern, where McIntosh would often entertain white travelers passing through Creek lands on their way to New Orleans.
Those travelers found McIntosh to be an urbane and sophisticated man, one so assimilated into the white world that, to them, his identity as a Creek was virtually invisible.
But that was an illusion. McIntosh’s “civilized” bearing was something those white travelers wanted to see, evidence of their belief in the supremacy of the European culture. It was an illusion McIntosh encouraged, but in truth it was his Creek identity that was the source of his influence in both the worlds he inhabited.
His role among the Creeks made him an ambassador of sorts to both cultures, working with the Creek National Council on behalf of American interests and with the politicians of the U.S. and Georgia to further Creek concerns.
The Creeks were in two groups, the Upper Creek, who lived in Alabama — where the Creek National Council was also located — and the Lower Creek, who were based near their principal towns along the Chattahoochee River, south toward Columbus. McIntosh was a member of the National Council and a respected leader — but not a chief — among the Lower Creek.
McIntosh attained the rank of general during the War of 1812 while leading Creek regiments who fought alongside American forces led by future president Andrew Jackson. They battled Muskogean people who were allied with the British, and that included a band of Creek who were opposed to assimilating into the white culture as McIntosh had done.
To some Creeks, McIntosh had long been seen as someone who put his own interest ahead of theirs, even putting the interests of whites ahead of the Creek.
In 1805, McIntosh was among Creek leaders summoned to Washington, D.C., to sign a treaty by which the Creek ceded a huge swath of their lands in central Georgia. One reason for the treaty was to build a road making it easier for white settlers to travel through Indian lands.
McIntosh personally profited from the treaty by building ferries and inns on his plantations to accommodate the travelers. He also received authority to distribute the annuity the U.S. continued to pay the Creek over the next 18 years.
McIntosh was an ally of the U.S. Agent to the Creeks, a man named Benjamin Hawkins, who had a “plan for civilization” that essentially would have the Creeks abandon their own culture. This relationship compromised McIntosh among those Creek who had no intention of following that plan.
McIntosh’s standing among those Creeks did not improve when, in 1820, he hosted Georgia, Creek, and U.S. officials at Indian Springs to negotiate the sale of more Creek land. This Treaty of Indian Springs allowed McIntosh a “reserve” of land and gave him the responsibility for distributing the federal dollars to the Creeks.
As a direct result of this treaty, the Creek National Council made it illegal in 1824 for any further cession of Creek land by any leader. The penalty for violating this would be death.
Either aware that his standing was eroding with the Creek, or swayed by his growing influence among the Georgians, McIntosh began to try to establish a source of personal power that was separate from his Creek identity.
Just as his namesake father had made a strategic marriage to a Creek woman to further his trading interests, McIntosh made three strategic and polygamous marriages to further his interests: to Susannah Coe McIntosh, a Creek woman; to Eliza Grierson McIntosh, who was of mixed Creek and white ancestry, and to Peggy McIntosh, who was Cherokee.
There were other strategic marriages for his daughters: one was wed to Samuel Hawkins, a federal interpreter for the Creeks, and another to U.S. Indian Agent David Mitchell, Hawkins’ successor.
Then there was his first cousin, George McIntosh Troup, who was elected governor of Georgia in 1825, the state’s first popular election.
Troup had run a populist campaign that was based on expelling all Native American people from the state. That included the Creek people of his cousin William, and it included the Cherokee Nation, whose border was near McIntosh’s plantation at Acorn Town on the northern edge of what would become Carroll County.
Troup lost no time after his election in pursuing his agenda. McIntosh was in a mood to cooperate, even though the new U.S. Agent, John Crowell, had, for his own reasons, begun to stir up the existing rancor against McIntosh among Creek leaders.
In February 1825, weeks after Troup’s election and a year after the law forbidding the sale of more Creek land, McIntosh convened a second meeting at Indian Springs that would do just that.
McIntosh, with five other Lower Creek leaders, agreed in the Second Treaty of Indian Springs to cede all remaining Creek land in Georgia for $400,000 ($10.7 million today). McIntosh, however, would be able to keep, or “reserve,” his Acorn Town plantation. The treaty was swiftly ratified by the U.S. Senate on March 7, by a one-vote margin.
The fury of the Creek National Council was immediately felt. Despite warnings by Troup of any reprisal against McIntosh and the other signatories, the Council moved to enforce their law, dispatching a force of 400 Law Menders — a kind of military police force — with orders to assassinate McIntosh, who had gone to Acorn Town.
That’s exactly what they did in the predawn hours of April 30, 1825, surrounding the plantation located only 11 miles from what would be downtown Carrollton. There are differing accounts on what happened, but they agree that McIntosh’s house was set ablaze while he, his family, and another of the Creek signers of the treaty were still inside.
McIntosh either was shot inside the house or charged defiantly out of the building, but in any event, he was killed on the spot by the armed Law Menders, blasted with multiple musket balls that riddled his corpse. The other Creek leader, an elderly man known as Thomas Tustunnuggee, was shot multiple times.
McIntosh’s wives were not targeted, but his son, Chilly, had to flee through a window into the darkness. So did his son-in-law, Samuel Hawkins, although he was captured by the troop and hanged. For the rest of the day, the Law Menders destroyed everything on the plantation, scattering the enslaved Blacks who worked the farm and taking McIntosh’s animals.
For a while, Georgia and U.S. officials fumed about avenging McIntosh’s death, but no such action was taken. Over time, the execution ordered by the Creek National Council was seen to be a legally sanctioned act.
Besides, McIntosh’s cousin, Gov. Troup, had other interests. With the Creek lands secured for the state, he ordered the surveying of the land so that it could be divided off and sold, via lottery, to Georgia settlers. He began playing a long game of dispossessing the Cherokee of their land as well.
As it turned out, the death of McIntosh was only the beginning of a racial and political struggle that would play out in the frontier that became Carroll County. That struggle would end in a Trail of Tears and threaten a shooting war between Georgia and the United States.
