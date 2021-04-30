Last of a three-part series
When William McIntosh and a few other Creek leaders agreed to a treaty to sell the remaining Muskogee lands in Georgia, they all knew they were signing their own death warrant.
Despite appeals to Georgia and federal leaders for protection from violence, McIntosh was killed in April 1825 by a troop of Creek Law Menders on his plantation in modern-day Carroll County. Despite threats of reprisal from Georgia’s leaders, no retaliation for McIntosh’s assassination ever took place.
Those leaders, notably McIntosh’s first cousin, Gov. George Troup, had gotten what they had wanted: an agreement that all the Creek (Muscogee) people would leave the state, opening all their vast lands to settlement by Georgians. But in truth, that goal had been underway for over two decades through a series of treaties that had slowly eaten away every acre of Creek territory.
Troup did not waste a minute mourning his cousin’s death. On June 9, just 40 days after McIntosh had been executed, Georgia’s government, led by Troup, carved up the land into five unnamed counties. One of them would later be called Carroll County.
The Creek National Council also wasted little time, sending a delegation to Washington, D.C. to demand that the Second Treaty of Indian Springs (named after McIntosh’s hotel and health resort where it was signed) be revoked. It was, but the Treaty of Washington that replaced it had the same effect: removal of the Creek’s distinctive culture from the state.
This new treaty did two other things. It created ambiguity where previously there had been none over the border between Georgia and the state’s other Native American population, the Cherokee. And it set the western edge of Creek lands — and essentially the Alabama border — much farther east than it is today, placing modern-day towns of Bowdon and Tallapoosa inside Alabama.
The Cherokee border was north of modern-day Carroll County. The Cherokee claimed those former Creek lands, as did the state of Georgia, but neither side had the power to enforce their claims. The “Creek Strip” became a lawless frontier that gangs of rustlers and thieves used as a base for raids against farms established by settlers who pushed their way in.
Troup had a long-range plan for dealing with the Cherokee, who had learned from what had happened to the Creeks and created a more formidable resistance for removal. While Troup’s plan gestated, however, he concentrated on the former Creeks lands.
The territory created by the Legislature, and named Carroll County in 1826, bore no resemblance to the shape of the modern county. It was triangular, bordered on the west by the Chattahoochee and stretched from what is now West Point northward to an island in the river called “Buzzard Roost,” which marked the Cherokee border (and which is near Six Flags Over Georgia.)
The western border was Alabama — but there was a dispute as to where Alabama was.
The Treaty of Washington had set the Alabama border along a line by a surveyor named Col. James Bright following one of the several land sales that had preceded it. That boundary, known as “Bright’s Line,” ran from a bend in the Chattahoochee below today’s Franklin into north Georgia.
Creeks who remained in eastern Alabama recognized Bright’s Line as the border — but Troup did not. In fact, he did not recognize any part of the Washington Treaty as legitimate and insisted that the discarded Second Treaty of Indian Springs be upheld.
By January 1827, Troup had begun sending surveyors into the areas west of Bowdon and Jonesville — beyond Bright’s Line — to begin the process of carving up the land ceded by the Indian Springs treaty. Those surveyors were intercepted by the Creeks and turned back, often with their surveying tools confiscated as a friendly warning. The Creeks later backed up that warning with a letter from their U.S. agent.
Troup would have none of that. He put the state militia on alert and sent an angry letter to the leader of the Creeks in Alabama that dispensed with any diplomatic language:
“I will talk plainly to you,” Troup said. “You and your people have given me some trouble and if I catch you or your people on the land of Georgia interfering with our people, I will give you some trouble too.”
Less than a month later, President John Quincy Adams summoned up the courage to back the Creeks in their dispute with Georgia, telling Congress that he had ordered U.S. marshals to the state to arrest any surveyors caught on Creek lands. Troup was swift to respond.
Saying there was no way to mistake the hidden meaning in Adams’ order, Troup wrote the U.S. Secretary of War, saying, “I am only at liberty to give it the defiance which it merits. You will distinctly understand, therefore, that I feel it to be my duty to resist, to the utmost, any military attack which the Government of the United States shall think proper to make on the territory … From the first decisive act of hostility, you will be considered and treated as a public enemy.”
Troup then ordered state prosecutors to not only release any surveyor who may have been arrested, but also to indict any U.S. officer who had arrested them. He then called out the state militia and began collecting arms and ammunition to repel any “invasion” by federal forces.
Threatened thus with civil war, Adams proved to be no Lincoln. He backed off his threats and authorized negotiations that would push the Carroll County border west to where it is today. Troup had won without a single shot fired.
Within 10 years, the remaining Creeks in Alabama were under increasing pressure to join those who had been forced out of Georgia into federal territory west of the Mississippi River. Unwilling to accept that fate, and with their lands already being settled by whites, some Creeks launched a violent uprising between 1836 and 1837 that was quickly settled by the U.S. Army.
Thousands of Creek men, women and children were then rounded up and forced west in the Creek chapter of the Trail of Tears story, a story that would be added to within two years by the Cherokee people in Georgia.
Today, the role that Carroll County played in these large historic events is largely unremembered. The complex series of events that led up to the murder of William McIntosh, and the events that followed, are condensed to a few lines for convenience’s sake in west Georgia schools. In fact, this era is hard to synopsize into a brief series of newspaper articles.
The site of McIntosh’s death is a county park, but aside from the grave in which he was hastily buried 196 years ago, there aren’t any physical reminders of the man. The two-story building near the gravesite is a reproduction based on speculation. Nowhere on the site can be found any sign of the plantation he built there, or of the Black people he enslaved to run it.
Carroll County emerged from a frontier, one which once was the intersecting point of great events, set on the edge of cultures and people in conflict. One people won and one culture was replaced, a story as old as civilization itself.
