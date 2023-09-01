McGrinn, Beasley power past Blue Devils

Bowdon quarterback Kyler McGrinn broke off a 99-yard touchdown run down the visiting sideline in a 42-16 rivalry win over Bremen.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

It was third down and 26. Bowdon quarterback Kyler McGrinn had just scrambled to his left and fumbled out of bounds on their own one-yard line.

But suddenly, redemption.