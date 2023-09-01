McGrinn, Beasley power past Blue Devils

It was third down and 26. Bowdon quarterback Kyler McGrinn had just scrambled to his left and fumbled out of bounds on their own one-yard line.
It was third down and 26. Bowdon quarterback Kyler McGrinn had just scrambled to his left and fumbled out of bounds on their own one-yard line.
But suddenly, redemption.
McGrinn took the snap around the right end, shed a couple arm tackles, toed down the Bremen sideline, and dove past the pylon for a 99-yard score.
The senior quarterback ended the night with three rushing touchdowns, and Bowdon went on to win their third consecutive battle of Red and Blue, 42-16.
It was a slow start for both teams on offense, with two punts each to start the game. It took a gift for either team to get on the board and get going, when Bremen quarterback Carson Kimball threw an interception to Bowdon’s Kaiden Prothro, who walked in for an easy touchdown.
Brandon Jones’ extra point made it 7-0 Bowdon with just 12 ticks left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, another Bremen turnover transformed into points for Bowdon. At this point in the game, a light rain began to fall, and the Blue Devils fumbled in the red zone, setting up Jordan Beasley for an 86 yard breakaway and an untouched 11-yard score, making it a two-score Bowdon advantage.
Bremen collected their first points thanks to two explosive plays. Kimball connected with Aiden Price for a 30-yard jump ball, then Trent McPherson broke off a 16-yard run, culminating in a 23-yard field goal by Wyatt Mathis-Kline.
McGrinn’s 99-yard heroics in the final minute of the first half stretched the Red Devil differential to 21-3, and he added to that late in the third quarter with a 32-yard touchdown rush.
Down 28-3 with 2:28 left in the third quarter, the stage was set for Bremen’s Kimball to perform his best Tom Brady impression, tossing a 78-yard touchdown pass to Justin Faulkner — one that fell through the hands of Bowdon’s Berkley Perkins.
The Red Devil lead was slimmed down to 28-10, but Bowdon’s offense was unfazed. Beasley broke off a 50-yard carry, and McGrinn punched in another touchdown from 16 yards out.
Within the span of a few fourth quarter seconds, both teams had 75-plus yard scores. Bremen’s Jonah Hatchett picked off McGrinn and took it roughly 75 yards for a pick six. Then, after the kickoff, Beasley ran home for an 80-yard touchdown.
An interception by Bowdon’s JaMichael Jones put the finishing touches on the win, as the Red Devils were able to run out the remainder of the clock.
