McGrinn and Powell both productive in first Red Devil snaps

The defending state champion Bowdon Red Devils traveled to Franklin on Friday to start off football season with a scrimmage against the Heard County Braves, and the Red Devils ended varsity minutes ahead 35-22.
Both teams were seeking to evaluate their players before the start of the season, and that included seeing Bowdon’s quarterback battle between Cleburne County transfer Kyler McGrinn and recent Central Carroll transfer Devan Powell.
The format for Friday’s scrimmage was varsity starters in the first half, a mix of varsity and junior varsity in the third quarter, and completely junior varsity in the fourth quarter.
McGrinn ran the offense for the majority of the first half, leading three scoring drives. His first drive under center started off with a nine-yard quarterback keeper, and followed by two eleven-yard runs by Jordan Beasley, McGrinn hit a 45-yard deep ball to Mason Daniel, setting himself up with a two-yard rushing touchdown to put the Red Devils up 7-0 with 7:13 left in the first quarter.
Heard County’s second punt of the night set up McGrinn’s second offensive series, but that ended quickly on a miscommunication on a jump-ball pass down the right side, as Heard’s LJ Green picked off the pass.
But the interception bug bit both teams, and one play later, Bowdon’s Daniel caught a tipped pass to give McGrinn and the Devils the ball back on the Braves’ 35 yard line. After a lengthy series with multiple penalties called, McGrinn hit a nine-yard pass to Chris Wyatt setting up Beasley for a two-yard rushing score to extend Bowdon’s lead to 13-0 with 11:55 left in the second quarter.
With the attention on Bowdon’s quarterbacks, Heard County showed they have two talented passers themselves, rotating both starter Shaun Swofford and freshman Ethan Tisdale. Tisdale had the first score for the Braves, hitting senior receiver LJ Green on a deep post over the middle for a 49-yard score, cutting down Bowdon’s lead to 13-7 with just under 11 minutes until halftime.
But McGrinn and the Red Devils were quick to respond, scoring on a 52-yard deep ball to Kaiden Prothro. McGrinn forced his way into the endzone on a quarterback power for the two-point conversion, and with the Red Devils up 21-7, Powell’s first drive was up next.
But that was not before Heard County showcased their offense again, this time thanks to Dareon Pearson, who had a 28-yard run followed by an 11-yard reception from Swofford, setting up a two-yard wildcat rushing touchdown by tight end Max Lasseter.
With Bowdon’s lead at 21-14, Powell went in for his first drive and started off looking similar to his time at Central, as he pulled a zone read and took a carry 24 yards up the middle on his first snap. Powell would later hit an 18-yard dump-off pass to Jamichael Jones, but the drive stalled after a quarterback keeper touchdown was called back for a holding penalty.
Bowdon was faced with a long fourth and goal situation, and Powell got the ball to Prothro in the front left corner of the end zone. However, the pass was marked just short of the goal line. After all Powell’s efforts, the first half ended with the score still 21-14.
But in the third quarter, Powell made up for the stalled drive. On the second play from scrimmage out of the half, Powell took a quarterback keeper 66 yards to the house.
After a Kentrez Lay sack forced a three and out for Heard County, Powell and McGrinn combined for a touchdown drive, ending in a six-yard swing pass and a nifty move on the outside by Daniel, putting Bowdon up 35-14 midway through the third quarter.
Heard County capped off the varsity action as Green had another long touchdown reception, this time 80 yards, and following a two-point conversion, the Bowdon lead was 35-22 going into the fourth quarter junior varsity snaps.
