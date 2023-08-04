McGrinn and Powell both productive in first Red Devil snaps

Both Central transfer Devan Powell (pictured) and Cleburne County transfer Kyler McGrinn showed flashes in productivity on offense in a scrimmage against Heard County on Friday.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The defending state champion Bowdon Red Devils traveled to Franklin on Friday to start off football season with a scrimmage against the Heard County Braves, and the Red Devils ended varsity minutes ahead 35-22.

Both teams were seeking to evaluate their players before the start of the season, and that included seeing Bowdon’s quarterback battle between Cleburne County transfer Kyler McGrinn and recent Central Carroll transfer Devan Powell.