Deputy Michael McDowell was sworn in Wednesday by Sheriff Terry Langley to serve the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in its newest position as the Community Programs Coordinator.
McDowell will serve in this position as a liaison between the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the public.
McDowell moved to Carroll County in 2010 to attend the University of West Georgia, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.
Within the past few years, McDowell has also obtained Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and Paralegal Studies.
He is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University, and is expected to graduate in December 2022.
Before joining the Sheriff’s Office, McDowell served at the Carrollton Police Department since 2015. During his employment with the agency, he obtained specialized training earning certifications in Lidar, Field Training Officer, and all three levels of supervision.
For approximately three years, McDowell served the department as a leader in their Community Oriented Police Services Unit.
While serving within the unit, he developed, executed, and participated in hundreds of public relations events focused on building transparency within the community.
McDowell said he intends to progressively expand the County’s Neighborhood Watch Program, develop and present educational programs, as well as partner with a multitude of organizations to enhance crime prevention efforts.
He will also play an integral role as part of the county’s social media team, assisting with the production and materials to keep the public engaged and informed.
According to county officials, Langley has been working towards creating this position for quite some time, as he understands the needs of the citizens to improve their quality of life.
Additionally, Langley said he desires to build trust and a mutual respect between the Sheriff’s Office and the greater Carroll County community.
“When preparing to create and fill a position such as this, finding the right person to step into this role is vital,” said Langley. “When Deputy McDowell showed interest in joining the Sheriff’s Office, I knew immediately he would be a perfect fit.”
Langley said he has been familiar with McDowell through the years, and stated in McDowell’s swearing in ceremony, that he is a staple in the community.
“And by observing the number of people who came to support him during the ceremony, it further shows the lives he has touched, and the amount of love and respect his peers have for him,” said Langley.
“Deputy McDowell is going to be excellent serving in this role, and I have full confidence that with him working alongside our dedicated staff, the community is going to greatly benefit from their efforts.”
