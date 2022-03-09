The Villa Rica Council voted to sustain Mayor Gil McDougal’s veto action against the much debated golf cart ordinance Tuesday night.
Councilmember Danny Carter motioned to override the veto with a second from Councilmember Leslie McPherson. The third vote came from Councilmember Matthew Momtahan. The motion would have required four affirmative votes to override McDougal’s veto.
The initial action, an ordinance amendment, was approved by a 3-2 vote on Feb. 8. If allowed to stand, the ordinance would have allowed PTVs to travel on city streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less. The purpose of this amendment was to allow PTV owners access to more city streets.
The ordinance currently in place allowing PTVs to travel on roads with 25 miles per hour speed limits was passed 10 years ago.
“While I am generally in favor of maximum use of golf carts across Villa Rica, being a strong advocate for the East Side connector which will connect the east side of Villa Rica to the downtown area and include a designated golf cart path, I cannot support a blanket increase of the speed limits upon which golf carts may travel across the city,” Mayor Gil McDougal said in his initial veto statement on Feb. 10. “Whether recognized or not, this law is really not about ‘golf carts’ per se, as state law defines golf carts as being for golf courses or getting to and from golf courses and they are limited to speeds of no more than 15 mph by law.”
McDougal acknowledged that although he supports golf carts and owns one, the city is not prepared to pass such an ordinance. The law requires proper signage which is something Villa Rica lacks. To coincide with the law, Villa Rica would need to implement about 50 golf cart signs.
Citizens like Barry Williams spoke during the public comment session in favor of the golf cart ordinance saying all neighbors should be considered because some can’t drive downtown. He also acknowledged that there are golf carts that can reach 30 to 35 miles per hour.
Nancy Mims spoke about the golf carts agreeing that she does want to use hers, but there are no golf cart roads. She expressed safety concerns citing that cars are going 50 to 55 miles per hour in lower speed limit zones. She has witnessed people as young as eight years old driving golf carts in her neighborhood.
The city charter gives the mayor the power to veto any act by the council, a power that is unique to other chief executives in west Georgia. The charter specifies that four council members must vote to override the mayor’s veto to ensure the council’s action takes effect.
It’s the second time in his tenure that McDougal has used his veto power. On Aug. 28, 2020, McDougal vetoed an amendment to the city’s anti-smoking ordinance that was passed three days prior.
In that case, the Villa Rica Council also failed to override McDougal’s veto.
Overall, it was McDougal’s suggestion that if council members still would like to see an amendment to the golf cart ordinance, that they should create a proposal that they all can agree on that follows the law and protects the safety of the citizens.
