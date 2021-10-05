Mayor Gil McDougal will be the speaker next week as Villa Rica’s Leadership Luncheon series comes to a close this year.
Villa Rica Main Street and the city’s Office of Economic Development sponsor the series, which is held bimonthly. It is intended to bring together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders and innovators to discuss the trends, challenges and opportunities within their fields.
McDougal, a real estate executive, has served as the 32nd mayor of Villa Rica since January 2020. He was elected to the post the previous November after former Mayor Jeff Reese chose not to seek another term.
Previously, McDougal, a resident of the Mirror Lake community, represented Ward 4 on the City Council, a post he won in 2016 in a special election runoff with the current Ward 4 representative, Michael Young.
The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex (V-Plex), 1605 Highway 61. Tickets are $22 for members of Main Street and $27 for non-members. They can be obtained through the Freshtix website.
The event will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m., followed by a lunch and conclude by 1 p.m.
