The order requiring Villa Rica residents to wear face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus will continue past Thanksgiving.
Mayor Gil McDougal on Tuesday extended his executive order until Nov. 30, saying that nothing about the spread of the disease has fundamentally changed since the order was imposed in July.
The order requires that city employees wear masks while they are in city-owned buildings unless they are isolated in their own spaces. It also requires citizens who visit those buildings to be masked. The purpose of the order is to protect city employees from being infected by COVID-19.
The order, which went into effect on July 13, was due to expire on Wednesday. However, during a special called City Council meeting to adopt the city’s 2021 budget, McDougal announced he would extend the requirement.
“The conditions which warranted the original order have not abated; in fact, they have worsened,” McDougal said.
He pointed out that when he originally imposed the order, there were 97,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, and over 2,800 deaths. Since that time, he said, the number of cases has more than tripled and the number of deaths has more than doubled. As of Wednesday morning, the state Department of Public Health was reporting 6,994 deaths since the pandemic began. Nationwide, the death toll exceeds 200,000.
“The (Centers for Disease Control) and the overwhelming medical community continue to insist that wearing face coverings is the best preventative measure that can be taken,” McDougal said. “And they urge that face-covering policies remain in place.”
Nevertheless, mask-wearing policies have become a political lightning rod across the country, with divisions becoming evident along party lines. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp has steadfastly declined to impose a statewide order requiring masks, although he has publicly endorsed masks as an effective virus control.
Villa Rica was one of some 100 cities in Georgia to issue some sort of mask order. One such order in Atlanta was seen as a challenge to Kemp’s authority, and for a brief time, the governor threatened to sue the city. That threat, however, has since abated.
On Monday, McDougal said that compliance with his order has met with virtually no opposition. He pointed out also that similar policies have since been imposed by major retail establishments.
McDougal had earlier said that his order was not meant as a challenge to the governor but was designed to protect employees in the same way that the retail store orders were intended.
During the pandemic, several city employees have been infected by the disease, prompting city staffers to isolate their co-workers or take other actions. It had been feared that without imposing some kind of control, entire departments would have to be shut down, crippling city government functions.
The CDC and other health organizations recommend face coverings in public settings because they control the spread of respiratory droplets produced when a person exhales or talks. In the absence of a vaccine for COVID-19, masks are considered by many health experts to be the most effective way of controlling the spread of the disease.
