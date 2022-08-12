Kiwanis Club makes $600 contribution to "Chase the Victory Foundation"

Kiki McDaniel (left) accepted a $600 contribution from Dale Williams, president of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club, to benefit the "Chase the Victory Foundation" in memory of her late son, Chase McDaniel. Kiwanis Club President Dale Williams made the presentation at Friday's club meeting.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH

Tracy and Kiki McDaniel continue the legacy of their late son, Chase McDaniel, Friday when Kiki spoke to the members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club about the former star athlete for the Carrollton High Trojans and the "Chase the Victory Foundation" that was established in his memory.

Through the foundation, hundreds of pairs of new sneakers have been given to teenagers who are fighting cancer, the disease that took the life of Chase in 2019.

