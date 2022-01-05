Carroll County Commissioner Montrell McClendon was elected Tuesday night to serve as the Carroll County Board of Commissioners vice chairman.
According to Chairman Michelle Morgan, the Vice Chairman is responsible to step in and complete duties in the absence of the chairman.
At the end of the board meeting, commissioners nominated both Clint Chance and McClendon. The vote for Chance was denied by a 5-2 vote while the vote for McClendon was approved by a 5-2 vote.
McClendon is a life-time resident of Carroll County. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1993. Later, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of West Georgia.
McClendon has spent the past 13 years as an educator in both the Carroll County and Carrollton City School System as a teacher, coach and administrator.
In March 2018, he was elected to serve as Carroll County Commissioner of District 1. He currently works for Carrollton Elementary School as an assistant principal.
Recently, McClendon started a mentor program and has pushed STEM initiatives to get students better acclimated to the current and future job market.
Additionally, McClendon serves as an elder at Southern Hills Christian Church and as a community lacrosse coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.