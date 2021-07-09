McCale S. Ross, 31, of Bremen, Georgia, died on July 1, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Jackson Chapel Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
