Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens President and CFO, Ellen Wynn McBrayer, was recently appointed to the Georgia Cemetery Association Board of Directors (GCA).
Her father, the late Charles Wynn, served as president of the Association from 1987-1988 and is among the few men to receive the GCA Lifetime Achievement Award. Ellen was appointed to the Georgia Cemetery Board during the annual conference held from June 20-22, 2021 at Hilton Head Island.
The Georgia Cemetery Association began in 1955 and was formally established as a non-profit corporation in 1957. Its educational programs, annual convention, and seminars, enables cemeteries statewide to operate and serve consumers in their communities with the most current of services and products with the highest ethical standards.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens have been active in the organization for decades.
This is the 20-year anniversary of Charles Wynn’s death. Ellen reflected on the emotion of that life-changing moment:
“It’s hard to believe that it's been 20 years since I last spoke to my father. As I reflect on this painful moment in my life, today I feel blessed to have had the professional and personal example that Charles Wynn provided me. I feel uniquely lucky to have had parents to love me, inspire me, and lead by example in life and in the pursuit of my calling in funeral service.
"I feel ever so fortunate to have a community that loved us through the heartbreak 20 years ago. His passing was my calling into funeral service. I never want to forget the pain I felt; it reminds me of how important what we do in funeral service is. I committed then and continue to work every day to be a better and more compassionate professional than I was yesterday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.