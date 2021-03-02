Temple emerged from the pandemic year of 2020 as a closer, safer city thanks to its residents and employees, according to Mayor Michael Johnson.
Monday’s meeting of the City Council was prefaced by a “state of the city” address from Johnson, the third such address he has made during his tenure. Johnson spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected city operations, but he also discussed the future and projects that the city has for a renewed SPLOST should voters approve the 1% sales tax later this month.
Johnson praised the cooperative spirit of the community, as well as the work by first responders, health care workers, teachers and school personnel, and several others. He said they “rose to the occasion” during the public health emergency.
“In reality, this terrible and devastating health crisis resulted in many people being a good neighbor and showing mercy, not only to friends but also to people they did not know,” Johnson said. “And I am very proud how the people in the Temple area have helped each other during the months since the plague of the coronavirus hit us.”
He made special note of how those community efforts kept the city’s senior center going, not only providing seniors with a social outlet but also a stable source of food throughout days when the pandemic forced the closure of many institutions such as in-person dining.
“We did have to close the Center for a few days on three different occasions as a result of one or more participants testing positive for COVID-19,” Johnson said. ”But we did not suspend our ‘home-delivered meal’ program; and, in fact, when we temporarily had to suspend face-to-face activities, we expanded home deliveries and also provided curbside pick-up of lunches. When we had to close the Center’s kitchen for a few days, we arranged through a local restaurant to continue to provide a nourishing midday meal to our Senior Center participants. Director Sandra Stillwell did a great job in finding ways to continue showing mercy to and serving our elderly neighbors.”
Johnson also noted that several group activities managed through the Parks Department were suspended, as were city-sponsored special events such as the Founder’s Day festival and the annual Christmas parade.
Johnson said the past year would have been a busy year for the city despite these disruptions. The city has been making plans for major upgrades to the city’s infrastructure that would be funded by a renewal of the Special Local Option Sales Tax.
On March 16, the SPLOST will be up for renewal for another six years. Carroll County voters have continually renewed the 1% sales tax since it was first levied in 1987, and the revenue generated by the tax has paid for numerous projects.
Temple is expecting $4.5 million as its share of SPLOST revenue, and the city’s list of projects is broken down into seven categories: the Temple Senior Center, recreation, public works, public safety, sewer, economic development and equipment and vehicles.
Johnson said the second largest amount of the renewed SPLOST would go toward projects associated with the city’s sewer treatment plant. Another major project planned for the city is the replacement of its water meter system. The new meters are expected to be more accurate and more modern.
“Once installed, the monthly meter-reading task can be handled quickly and remotely instead of the current antiquated system where each month each meter face must be uncovered and then read on-site by a city employee,” Johnson said. “Clearly, this is an inefficient time-consuming process, and we look forward to installation of this new system in 2021.”
Johnson also reported how the city’s police department fared through the pandemic year. He noted the city emerged as the 20th safest city in the state as ranked by Safewise, a company that analyses cities according to annual FBI crime data and population. It was the third consecutive year the company has ranked the city as among the state’s safest.
“This is a great achievement for our police department, and should be of significant comfort to our citizens, businesses and industries,” Johnson said. “Chief Creig Lee and his entire force are to be commended for keeping Temple among Georgia’s 50 safest cities from year to year.”
Johnson also noted that the city struggled to retain its police officers during a time in which police agencies have been criticized, and that salaries have not kept pace with wages paid to other city police forces.
“As the City of Temple government ended 2020, we were continuing to look at how to maintain our current level of law enforcement and how to have the financial resources to attract and retain men and women who can help keep Temple among Georgia’s safest cities,” Johnson said.
Looking ahead, Johnson said the city will have to make some “major capital improvements,” especially to the sewer lift station on Villa Rosa Road, a critical point in the city’s sewerage system and a frequent cause of maintenance headaches.
Despite these dark clouds, Johnson said the overall picture is positive for the city. He said the city’s financial posture is “good,” while noting that the city is waiting on the completion of its 2019 audit.
“For the amended revenue figures for the General Fund Budget for FY 2020, total revenues were $3,610,115,” Johnson said. “For the amended expenditure figures for the General Fund Budget for this same fiscal year, the total expenditures were $3,200,836. This shows a Fund Balance of $409,279.
“For the ‘FY 2020 Projected’ figures for the Water and Sewer Fund Budget … total revenues were $3,467,251. For the parallel Expenditure figures for the Water and Sewer Fund Budget for this same fiscal year, the total revenues were $3,020,403. This shows a Fund Balance of $446,848.”
These figures, Johnson said, “clearly shows the City in 2020 operated within its budget.”
