Villa Rica Mayor Gil McDougal gave his State of the City address prior to tackling the agenda at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. In his address to the city, he discussed the local economy, grants to the city, construction projects, the tax allocation district, livability, recreation and public safety.
“Our total cash position remains very healthy, standing at $30.4 million as we begin the year,” McDougal said. “This includes all sources as well as the final half, about $3 million, of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.”
ARPA funds is money given to local governments by the federal government to fight the economic recession caused by COVID-19.
McDougal also said in fiscal year '22, "our share of the combined Carroll County and Douglas County Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) totaled $3.9 million, which was $477,000 more than fiscal year 21.”
When looking at these numbers more in depth the Carroll County LOST increased by 13% and Douglas County increased by 14.5%
McDougal took note of two grants that have been given to Villa Rica this past year.
“The city was approved for a $1.7 million state Rural Downtown Development Grant that will help us with road improvements,” he said.
The grant is expected to go towards downtown Villa Rica to further connect the east and west side of the city.
The second grant is a $1.4 million grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission falling under their Livable Cities Initiative. Regarding the usage of this grant, McDougal said, “This grant will pay for engineering designs for making our downtown more livable and easier to navigate for pedestrians and motorists.”
Much of Villa Rica's progress this year perhaps has not been the easiest to notice. McDougal said the reason for this is, “because it has involved underground pipes, or it’s been done in places the public seldom visit.”
One of the few examples given by McDougal is the updates to Conners Road booster pump station.
Two companies have moved or are in the process of moving their headquarters to Villa Rica in the last year. The first being Verida who is relocating from their Atlanta office, and the second being FLEX TC who started construction for their headquarters off of Industrial Drive back in November.
McDougal discussed the anchor for the eastside connector saying, “This one development holds the promise of changing our city just as the Mirror Lake Community did 20 years ago.”
The Fuqua development will offer over 400 new places to live, a 60,000 square-foot grocery store, along with new stores and restaurants.
One of the common issues among Villa Rica citizens has been the deterioration of Punkintown Road. McDougal addressed this issue.
“I mentioned the $1.7 million Rural Downtown Development Grant that, along with Carroll County SPLOST dollars, will help us begin to address this," he said.
Later McDougal talked about the Fuqua development again saying, “We want to put these new developments within a Tax Allocation District. Doing this gives us a way to manage growth by installing new infrastructure paid for by the development.”
McDougal began discussing public safety by recognizing Chief Michael Mansour who won the 2021-2022 Georgia Outstanding Police Chief of the Year. McDougal cited law enforecement statistics for 2022.
“In 2022, police officers worked 1,241 accidents and issued 2,993 citations," he said "The department also made over 1,568 arrests, including suspects in two separate murder cases.”
