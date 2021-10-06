“For neither did his brethren believe in him.” John 7:5. (Inscription on Mayhayley Lancaster’s gravestone)
She called herself the “Great Mystic Educator” and sometimes an “American Oracle.” Other people respectfully called her “Miss Mayhayley” and sometimes — disrespectfully — “witch.”
Born 146 years ago, Amanda Mayhayley Lancaster remains to this day one of the more eccentric figures ever to come out of west Georgia. Renowned for what some still say is an unexplained psychic gift, she was also a lawyer and a teacher in a time and place where women were shut out of such endeavors.
Although 66 years has passed since she died, death has only proved to be a minor inconvenience to the legend of Lancaster, who is the subject of numerous articles on the web, most of which, frankly, are based on conjecture and exaggeration.
But behind a person who was surely a master showman, there was a bright and unconventional woman. The real story, it turns out, is far more interesting than most people know.
On June 19, 1915, a woman dressed in “Oriental garb,” including a turban and veil, turned up at the Atlanta railroad station, walked to the center of the waiting room, and loudly demanded that someone get her a taxi — but only one with a “scrupulous” driver. She had, she said, a “sacred message” to deliver to the governor of Georgia.
The eccentric presence of Lancaster caused a ruckus in Atlanta, so much so it got into the newspaper. But folks in Carroll and Heard counties would have expected such a scene.
Born Oct. 18 1875, just over the Carroll County border, Lancaster had built a reputation as a mysterious and plainly weird soothsayer. Yet behind her odd clothes, peculiar speech patterns, and deliberately strange behavior, she was a shrewd businesswoman and a self-taught lawyer. And in a region ruled by segregation and racial oppression, she was a champion of equal rights and a progressive thinker.
That trip to Atlanta in 1915 might have been another excursion into self-promotion — or it could have been something more. Because the man she wanted to see, Gov. John Slaton, was at that moment considering whether to commute the death sentence of Leo Frank, a Jewish man convicted of murdering a young girl in a sensational case with national attention.
Lancaster had bucked the anti-Semitic atmosphere that surrounded the case to champion Frank. She had gone to Atlanta, she said, to deliver her “sacred message” about the Frank case. What that message was is unknown; she was turned away at Slaton’s office.
The next day the governor commuted Frank’s death sentence. Two months later, a mob dragged Frank out of his jail cell, and lynched him.
Lancaster was mostly known as a soothsayer, or more plainly as a fortune-teller. But she was in a different category than the flimflam artists who usually practice that trade. She was particularly known for telling where lost items, or lost people, could be found, and she was uncannily accurate in a way that remains mysterious to this day.
There are many, many stories of Lancaster’s abilities to tell people where to find lost items, describing the exact location of those objects, as well as her ability to accurately predict future events. These predictions were accompanied by eccentric behavior and a theatrical performance that only enhanced her reputation. So much so that many people from across the South flocked to her isolated home in Heard County each week.
But her renown grew even more when she took center stage in one of west Georgia’s most sensational crimes, a 1948 case known as the “murder in Coweta County,” which would later become the subject of a movie by the same name.
A Meriwether County farmer and part-time bootlegger named John Wallace killed a sharecropper named Wilson Turner just over the Coweta line and just beyond Wallace’s corrupt political influence. Knowing that the incorruptible Coweta Sheriff Lamar Potts was on his trail, Wallace went to Lancaster to find out if his role in the murder would be discovered.
Whatever Lancaster told Wallace so rattled the Meriwether kingpin that he dragged Turner’s corpse from the well in which he had hidden it and burned it to ashes. Nevertheless, the relentless Potts found enough bone fragments to charge Wallace with murder.
When the trial began in Newnan, Lancaster — wearing a bright red fez — was the star of the show, entertaining prosecutors, lawyers, spectators, and reporters with her testimony against Wallace, who was eventually convicted and died in the state’s electric chair.
Lancaster made the most of her role in the case and the result was that even more people came to her ramshackle house in search of her fortune-telling.
Surrounded by a pack of dogs, and wearing the World War I Army cap of her dead brother, she told fortunes at a fee of $1.10 — “a dollar for me, and a dime for my dogs,” she would tell her visitors.
What they got for their money was an entertaining show by a tall gaunt woman who sometimes would plop a glass marble into the socket of the eye she had lost as a child. But they would also discover that Lancaster had truthfully predicted where they could find their lost pocketbook or deadbeat husband.
Miss Mayhayley did not believe in banks. All those $1 bills she collected from strangers across the land wound up crumpled in odd corners of her house. People knew this about her, and her home was the frequent target of thieves. Once robbers got a few hundred dollars from the place, causing her to abandon her house each night to stay with relatives in Carroll County.
Had the thieves been more ambitious, they would have found the up to $53,000 that was eventually found inside when she gave up the house altogether.
She built a new house in Franklin, paid for with cash, and resumed her fortune-telling. But only for a few months. In May, 1955, at age 79, she had a fatal heart attack.
She was buried at Caney Head United Methodist Church, just south of Roopville. The church was the center of her life, and she always said that her talents as a seer were a gift from the Almighty.
After her death, though, mean stories were told about her and her name was evoked to frighten unruly children to behave. Occasionally, her gravestone was vandalized, proving that the most unique among us are often misunderstood.
Today, the stories about Lancaster are fading as the ancestors of current residents pass away, along with the stories they were told about this unique person.
But if you visit her grave and pay your respects, you may find someone has been there before you — and left a stack of quarters and dimes to learn a secret that only Miss Mayhayley could tell.
