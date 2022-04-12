Will another Caleb Hutchinson or Andrew Weaver arise from auditions for the 2022 “Mayfest Teen Idol Contest” in Carrollton?
Both performers, Hutchinson from Dallas and Weaver of Bremen, participated in the Mayfest contest and went on to take part in the popular “American Idol” competition during Season 16 in 2018. While Weaver was eliminated in the final round of auditions, Hutchinson finished as runner-up in the finals.
Auditions for “Mayfest Teen Idol 2022” will be held in the Carrollton Center for the Arts Chorus Recital Room on Wednesday, April 20 from 5-8 p.m. Judges will select 10 acts who will vie for cash prizes and trophies at the contest that is scheduled during the annual Mayfest celebration on Saturday, May 7, 12:30 p.m. at The Amp in downtown Carrollton.
All genres of music are encouraged, including pop, rock, country, Broadway, and Christian. Contestants may accompany themselves with an acoustic string instrument or bring their own background music. Only back-up vocals are permitted on track.
The contest, which is sponsored by Heritage Bank, is open to residents of Carroll and adjoining counties between the ages of 13 and 19 as of May 7. Competition is for soloists only.
For additional information, contact contest chairman Joey Huckeba at 770-853-8500 or carrollteenidol@gmail.com.
Carrollton’s Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival is held each spring and features hundreds of vendors of handmade arts and crafts that will be located throughout downtown Carrollton.
