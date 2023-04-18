Downtown Carrollton’s biggest annual event, Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival, returns to Adamson Square on Saturday, May 6.
Mayfest draws thousands of people to Carrollton’s vibrant downtown each year to browse handmade arts and crafts like woodworking, jewelry, crochet and woven items, enjoy local dining including a variety of food trucks and explore unique specialty shops.
“We hope everyone will enjoy the arts, crafts, entertainment and food at Mayfest,” said Alyson Moffit, the city’s downtown coordinator.
The Amp at Adamson Square will host free family friendly activities and entertainment throughout the day, including face painting, games and the annual Teen Idol competition.
Event organizers are no longer accepting applications for 2023 Mayfest. Applications for Mayfest 2024 will be accepted beginning in January of next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.