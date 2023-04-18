MAYFEST RETURNS

Mayfest '23 comes to Carrollton on Saturday, May 6 when the annual arts and crafts festival takes over Adamson Square and surrounding area and brings thousands of people to Carrollton for the popular springtime event.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Downtown Carrollton’s biggest annual event, Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival, returns to Adamson Square on Saturday, May 6.

Mayfest draws thousands of people to Carrollton’s vibrant downtown each year to browse handmade arts and crafts like woodworking, jewelry, crochet and woven items, enjoy local dining including a variety of food trucks and explore unique specialty shops.

