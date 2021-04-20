Mayfest, downtown Carrollton’s springtime street festival, will return in two weeks after taking a year off due to the pandemic.
The 35th arts and crafts fest will be different in 2021 as organizers take precautions and made changes to adapt to the ongoing pandemic. Nevertheless, participants can expect much of the same experience as in years past.
April Saunders, marketing and communications director for Carrollton, said Tuesday there will be slightly fewer vendors this year and that the artisan’s booths will be spread a little farther apart as the city seeks to encourage social distancing.
The major change this year will be the absence of a food truck court and children’s village, she said. Both are being eliminated as an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
The Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival will be held in downtown Carrollton from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. Booths for handmade arts and crafts will be spread across Adamson Square as well as along the four streets that converge on the square. Attendance for the event is free.
Long range weather forecasts indicate the day will be partly cloudy with a high of 75 degrees Fahrenheit, according to weather.com.
The Mayfest festival is designed to showcase the downtown area and encourage residents and the visitors who travel to the city to shop downtown as well as patronize craftspeople who will set up in booths. The absence of food vendors during this year’s events means that downtown restaurants can expect extra interest.
“All of our downtown restaurants and eateries will be open, and many of them do to-go,” Saunders said. “So, we encourage people that may not want to dine in to maybe grab something to go” as they walk around.
Mask-wearing is not required but “strongly advised,” Saunders said.
There will be hand-washing and sanitizing stations located at key areas around the square, Saunders said.
Despite these changes due to the pandemic, Saunders said visitors can expect much the same experience as always.
“We still we have tons of repeat folks that are coming back, and we have some new folks,” she said. “Lots of really great arts and crafts. We have anything from jewelry to wood crafts; all the kinds of stuff that you see typically will be there again this year.”
There will also be entertainment, Saunders said, with performances at The AMP amphitheater on Bradly Street.
“So, we're hoping to have it as normal as possible, but as safe as possible.”
The event has in the past drawn more than 7,000 people to the square and is known as one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in west Georgia.
Last year, on March 13, Carrollton officials canceled all large public events, including Mayfest, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
