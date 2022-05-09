By the time a few scattered showers had cleared overnight Friday, throngs of plant and flower seekers and arts and crafts enthusiasts were greeted with blue skies and mild temperatures Saturday when the City of Carrollton staged its annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival.
While just over 100 exhibitors made their goods available for perusal by the several hundred browsers and buyers, an array of singers, dancers, twirlers, mimes, and musicians entertained folks who took time to relax at the shady Carrollton Amp located a few feet off Adamson Square.
A trio of food trucks and local established eateries served the hungry and thirsty Mayfesters in what one restauranteur described as one of his busiest days in several months.
"We had more vendors this year and a great turnout from the community," said Alyson Moffit, Main Street Program Coordinator, said.
Saturday was also unofficial "Pet Day" in Carrollton as a varied assortment of leashed canines and felines were seen enjoying the sights, sounds and aromas emitted throughout the downtown area.
While Mayfest was ongoing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown, a couple of miles across town nearly 200 people had lined up at the Carroll County Ag Center off the Carrollton Bypass by 8 a.m. to assure themselves of first pickings at the Carroll County Master Gardeners Mother's Day Plant Sale that began at 9 a.m. When the doors were opened, there were hundreds of flowers and plants available to be bought.
However, by the time the highly popular event ended six hours later, most of the shelves and floorspace were bare.
"We had about 3,000 plants when we began," said Paula Burke, County Agriculture Agent," and when we closed there was very little left. It was a very successful day for the Master Gardeners."
She said that the colorful potted annuals, native azaleas and ferns were the top attractions.
"None were left at the end of the sale," Burke said.
A plant and shrub sale on a smaller scale is scheduled for Sept. 10, according to Burke, when the Carroll County Master Gardeners stage their Fall Festival that will be held at the adjacent Buffalo Creek Trail area adjacent to the Ag Center. Events will include the sale of fall shrubs and plants, in addition to food and craft vendors, guided walks on Buffalo Creek, activities for children and speakers on horticulture topics.
The purpose of the Master Gardener program is to train volunteers to complement, enhance and support the educational efforts of the University of Georgia Extension department. The Carroll County Master Gardener Extension Program is a selective process which requires participation in a training classes and programs and 50 hours of volunteer work within 12 months following graduation.
