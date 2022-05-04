Although forecasters are currently calling for scattered showers locally today, sunny skies and mild temperatures are predicted for the varied activities associated with the remainder of Mother's Day Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
For the organizers of the popular Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival that is planned for the area in and around Carrollton's downtown Adamson Square on Saturday, May 7, that's great news.
Throngs of people from the west Georgia area and even bordering states annually come to Carrollton on the first Saturday of May each year to enjoy one of the city's signature events. Mayfest officially begins at 9 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m.
One of the largest and best attended attractions held in Carroll County each year, the City of Carrollton sponsored event will feature an eclectic array of artwork and hand-made crafts created by artisans from throughout the region. According to Alyson Moffitt, Carrollton's Main Street Program Coordinator, a total of 112 vendors had registered to participate in the highly popular events as of Wednesday afternoon.
Also, three food trucks will be located on Newnan Street.
"The city will begin blocking off parking spaces early Saturday morning on Adamson Square at 2 a.m. and at 5:30 a.m. will block a short portion of the two streets leading to and through The Square
'I just love Mayfest each year," Carrollton resident Irma Smith said this week while checking out a local grocery store.
"I always mark it on my calendar. Going to Mayfest has become a family tradition for us," she added.
Although Mayfest events are staged throughout the nation, the annual springtime activity has origins related to one of mankind's oldest traditions, May Day that first appeared in pre-Christian times with the Festival of Flora, the Roman goddess of flowers, and later as "Maifest" in Germany that celebrated the arrival of spring.
Other than the arts and crafts festival, two other events are also scheduled in Carrollton on Saturday. The Carrollton Youth Theatre's production of "Matilda Jr: The Musical" will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. The musical will open Friday night with a 7 p.m. performance. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
Also on Saturday, the Carroll County Master Gardeners will hold their annual "Mother's Day Plant Sale" on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors and outdoors at the Ag Center located at 900 Newnan Road, just off the Carrollton Bypass.
