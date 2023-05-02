With city officials and merchants ramping up efforts, the 2023 edition of Mayfest is quickly approaching when scores of vendors set up their arts, crafts and other wares on and around Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton.
One of the more popular event held in Carrollton each year, the festival on The Square attracts vendors and visitors from throughout western Georgia, east Alabama and metropolitan Atlanta.
Scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m., rain or shine, live music will be featured during the afternoon and into the early evening. And obviously, the wide variety of dining options will be available at local restaurants.
"We always look forward to Mayfest and all the folks who visit us downtown," said Jonathan Dorsey, executive director of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
As for parking, there is plenty of spaces available on both ends of Bradley Street and the two large parking decks downtown.
Although Mayfest events are staged throughout the nation, the annual springtime activity has origins related to one of mankind’s oldest traditions, May Day that first appeared in pre-Christian times with the Festival of Flora, the Roman goddess of flowers, and later as “Maifest” in Germany that celebrated the arrival of spring.
Also this weekend, "Cheaper by the Dozen" will be debuting at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
