The following is a list of events scheduled at The Amp in downtown Carrollton on Saturday during Mayfest:
9:40 – 10:10 am / Carrollton Center for the Arts Ballet
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 3:51 pm
The following is a list of events scheduled at The Amp in downtown Carrollton on Saturday during Mayfest:
9:40 – 10:10 am / Carrollton Center for the Arts Ballet
10:20 – 10:50 am / Southern Dance Precision
11 – 11:30 am / Carrollton Academy of Dance
11:40 am – 12:10 pm / Fever Performing Arts
12:20 – 1:50 pm / Teen Idol
2:00 – 2:30 pm / Carrollton Young Singers/Carrollton Youth Chorus
2:40 – 3:10 pm / Dance Affections
PARKING NOTE: There will be no street parking on Bradley Street during Mayfest, although the City Hall and Depot lots will be open and the Presbyterian lot will be open but only with access from Maple Street.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.