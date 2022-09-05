After a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Concord Classic, two Wolves were recognized for their play as Autumn Mayes and Sanai Young were named to the Concord Classic All-Tournament team.
GSC/PBC Crossover tickets available
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
The University of West Georgia volleyball program will return tournament play to The Coliseum this weekend as the Wolves host the Gulf South / Peach Belt Conference Crossover on Friday and Saturday, September 9-10.
Tickets will be available for the event, featuring a one-day pass or a two-day pass for patrons who will be visiting The Coliseum for the entire weekend. The one-day pass is $10 and the two-day pass is $16, with tickets available for purchase on the UWG Volleyball ticketing homepage. University of West Georgia students, faculty, and staff will be provided free admission to the event with a valid UWG identification presented at the door.
Six universities will be represented at The Coliseum this weekend, with three schools each from the GSC and the PBC. Representing the Gulf South Conference will be UWG, Valdosta State, and Montevallo while the Peach Belt will be represented by Augusta, Georgia College, and USC-Aiken. The first match of the crossover will commence at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9 with host UWG taking on Georgia College.
Along with Mayes and Young, Salem's Makhia Hinton, Cal U's Alexa Malloy, Bluefield State's Allyson Martin, UVa.-Wise's Adison Minor, IUP's Caroline Walsh, and Concord's Hannah Steele were named to the team which was selected by the seven participating coaches of the tournament.
Mayes served as West Georgia's main setter over the weekend where she racked up 129 assists and nine service aces, while also collecting 45 digs and seven blocks in the four matches.
Young dominated the net from her middle blocker position as the freshman recorded 18 kills and 17 blocks, including a seven-block performance against Indiana (PA) on Saturday, propelling UWG to four straight wins.
West Georgia will open up their home schedule on Tuesday as the Wolves host the Georgia College Bobcats for a 7 p.m. matchup.
