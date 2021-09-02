Two weeks ago, I wrote about praying our way through the chaos of the world. Afghanistan. Haiti. Then thirteen young people were killed. Thirteen soldiers just trying to help get everyone home. The one that gets me the most is Sgt. Nicole Gee. Earlier in the week, she posted a photo of herself holding a baby on Instagram. She captioned it, “I love my job.” Rylee McCollum was only 20 years old and three weeks away from being a father. I read their stories and weep. And let’s not forget that over 160 Afghan civilians were also killed, and many others were wounded. They were most likely translators and allies who helped the U.S. sometime during the last 20 years of war.
Then Hurricane Ida came ashore. Thankfully, this was not another Katrina, but those who have lost their homes and businesses and will be without power and water for weeks may feel little difference. Their lives are devastated and will have to be rebuilt again. Meanwhile, Covid continues its rampage.
I keep coming back to prayer because as trite as it may seem, prayer really does change things. Prayer isn’t some magical formula for making things different. In the Bible, prayer sometimes seems to cause a change of heart in God, but praying may be more about what is going on in us. Abraham argues with God’s intention to slaughter an entire town. Abraham argues for the righteous few, and God relents. These divine-human conversations show Israel working out its origin stories. Are we people who truly love the stranger and the widow? Do we remember the long way the Lord our God has brought us through the wilderness?
Prayer changes things by changing us. Prayer changes us on the inside, leading us deeper into our own shadow and light, sometimes gently and sometimes, like Jacob, in a wrestling match, forming us into our calling. When we pray, we can’t stay on the surface of our lives. We are invited to dive beneath the waters to seek the treasure hidden in our souls, the image of God working in and through us.
Prayer changes things between us. “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies” (Psalm 23:5). If I ever get a tattoo, that might be the verse. It convicts me whenever I feel vengeance rising in my heart. I have been praying Psalm 23 this week.
When the U.S. first began sending soldiers to Afghanistan, I was a church pastor. One of my members re-enlisted in the Army. He was a soldier, and he felt called to serve. I honored his calling and told him I would pray for him and for all who served. While over there, he sent me a beautiful cross made of green cord. I’ve kept that cross hanging near my desk in my office for 20 years. At first it was a reminder of my promise to pray. I lost track of the number of times this dear church member was deployed. He finished his last deployment this year. It’s been more than ten years since I was his pastor, but I’ve continued to pray, and that cross will stay on my desk as a reminder of the cost of war.
Praying through 20 years of war has changed me. Our church started a ritual that first year of war. We would light a candle and offer the prayer, “May peace prevail on earth.” It’s a simple prayer that speaks God’s will for all creation. It can be prayed by anyone of any faith. Imagine people all around the world praying this same prayer, giving their intentions to peace among all people. The prophet Isaiah speaks of the day when “they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more” (Isaiah 2:4).
Prayer teaches us not to learn war and to wage peace, within ourselves and toward others. With gratitude for all who have sacrificed these 20 years, may our prayers be enough for peace to prevail in our hearts and in the world.
