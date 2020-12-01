Maxine Elsie Harlow Mullins of Bremen, Georgia, died on Nov. 16, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 4
Visitation
Friday, December 4, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Dec 4
Memorial
Friday, December 4, 2020
3:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
