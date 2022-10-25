Maxine Bush

Maxine Davis
Bush, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday,
Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 9:23 pm
Maxine Davis
Bush, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday,
Oct. 23, 2022.
She was born in Atlanta, on June 16, 1938, the daughter of the late Clyde Davis and Opal Hinesley Davis.
Mrs. Bush was an interior designer and owned Maxine’s Paint & Décor. She also loved traveling, cooking, gardening, hummingbirds, entertaining and especially loved spending time with all her grandchildren. She was a member of Cochran Field Baptist Church in Macon.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Hall, Lori Hester (Wesley); son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne Hall (Carolyn); stepdaughters and spouse, Christine Reeves (Michael), Noel Stewart (John); stepsons and spouse, Michael Bush (Deniece), Geoff Bush (Jodee), Tony Bush (Teresa); sister and brother-in-law, Wendy Quattlebaum (Jim); grandchildren, Kiley, Keri, Amanda, Tyler, Jenna, Cameron, Lisa, Samantha; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald William Bush; daughter, Terry Oakes; stepsons, Duane Bush, Rex Bush, Bill Bush; brother, Warren Davis; and sister, Tracey Collins.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
A private family Cryptside service will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens with Preacher Mike Reeves.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carroll County Emergency Shelter, P.O. Box 2192, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
