Central High School hosted the Heritage Generals on Tuesday for a key region contest, and with a 28-point night by Max Young, the Lions trotted out with a 73-57 win.
Also in double digits for the Lions were Messiah Boykin who had 12 and Isaiah West who finished with ten points.
Young started the game by knocking down a three from the right wing to tie the game up at 3-3 roughly a minute into the action.
Heritage took a slight 7-5 lead until West had back-to-back scores; a contested layup and an and-one layup off a steal. With West’s free throw, Central went up 10-7, and a pair of foul shots sustained the Lion lead, 14-12 going into the second period.
Messiah Boykin had the first three points for Central to begin the second quarter on a free throw and a fast-break layup. Young found his second basket of the night on a drive down the left side of the lane to give Central a 21-17 lead. This was the beginning of a 13-0 run for the Lions, led by Jordan Martin who had a pair of layups in this stretch, as well as Young who put a three-point cherry on top with 1:49 until the half, and Central carried a 36-22 lead at the break.
Heritage jumped out of the break quickly with a Kaleb Gallman three, but that was when Young got the hot hand. He responded seconds later with a jump shot from the foul line, followed by four-straight three pointers, two of which were from well behind the arc.
Young was six-for-nine on three-point shots on the night, and following a pair of free throws off a technical foul, Central had a 52-28 lead. Although the rest of the game was close, with Central outscoring Heritage by just 20-19, their initial lead was enough to cruise for their fifth region win.
Central (17-3, 5-1) moves into first place in region 7-4A, ahead of Sonoraville at 4-2. The Lions were scheduled to take on the Sonoraville Phoenix on the road Friday following Tuesday’s win over Heritage.
In the girls’ game, a steal and fast break by Kamry McEwen put the Lions ahead 4-0 in a low-scoring first quarter, a quarter that ended tied 4-4.
Heritage broke things open in the second quarter, outscoring Central 13-2 through the first six minutes of the quarter, and the Lady Generals led 19-8 at the half. Heritage managed to maintain that lead through the second half, and Central fell 36-28.
Central’s girls (11-10, 2-4) fall to fourth in region 7-4A and were scheduled to play the third-place Sonoraville before the boys’ game on Friday.
Central’s girls and boys will also be at Temple for a non-region contest today (Saturday) starting with the girls’ game at 4:30 p.m.
