Max Young

Central’s Max Young went 6-for-9 on 3-point attempts and scored 28 points on Tuesday as the Lions defeated Heritage in region play.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

Central High School hosted the Heritage Generals on Tuesday for a key region contest, and with a 28-point night by Max Young, the Lions trotted out with a 73-57 win.

Also in double digits for the Lions were Messiah Boykin who had 12 and Isaiah West who finished with ten points.

