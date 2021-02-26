Mavis Watts

Mavis Coley Watts, 106, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021. Born in Cleburne County, Alabama, on Jan. 11, 1915, the daughter of Rev. Joel Judson Coley and Ruth Pirkle Coley.
She graduated from Ranburne High School and received her RN degree from the Alabama Baptist Nursing School in Birmingham, Alabama. Upon graduation in 1938, she relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, and began her nursing career at Charity Hospital.
While at Charity Hospital, Mavis met her future husband, James W. Watts, while he was completing his internship there. They married in 1939. In 1941, the couple relocated to Thomasville, Georgia, where the new Dr. Watts did his surgery residence.
The Watts moved to Bowdon, Georgia, in 1942 and set up his practice. Mavis served as his office nurse and made house calls with him in West Georgia and East Alabama. Serving a rural community, the roads were often rough, muddy and unpaved, with many families having no electricity. She helped deliver many babies upon family kitchen tables — with only an oil lantern for lighting.
Mavis had a range of hobbies and public service activities that added depth to her long life. She loved flowers and maintained a flower garden at all her homes. While she planted roses of every color, yellow was her favorite. She was the first woman to run for mayor of Bowdon in 1950 and lost by only 11 votes. She learned to fly a Piper Cub Airplane, receiving lessons from a WWII bomber pilot friend. She loved fishing, traveling, golf, and devoting time with her children.
The Watts saw a need for a hospital to serve the area as the closest option was a second-floor surgical suite in Carrollton. In 1945, they founded the Jubal Watts Memorial Hospital in honor of James’ late grandfather. Mavis served many nursing roles, including anesthesia duties for surgery. After her husband’s death in 1964, Mavis continued to operate the hospital until it closed in 1972.
As a child in Goldridge, she sat on her childhood porch peering at Blackjack Mountain in the distance and dreamed of owning a home there. Her dream came true when she and her husband purchased it in the early 1950s. On that mountain, she rode horses with the family and assisted with some of the farm work. Mavis read her Bible every day and was devoted to her church, Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church, where she served on the board and alter guild. She was their oldest member.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Watts, M.D. She is survived by her children, Susan McMillin, of Sebring, Florida, James W. Watts, Jr., of Bowdon, Jubal Watts, M.D., and wife Nancy, of Birmingham; 10 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Bowdon City Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church; 602 Newnan Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
