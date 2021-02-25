Mavis Coley Watts, 106, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
A graveside service and interment will be on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Bowdon City Cemetery. For those attending it is requested that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
