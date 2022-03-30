Maurice Anderson “Andy” Freer of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Mr. Freer was born on Aug. 12, 1950, in Decatur, to Maurice Anderson “Bo” Freer Sr. and Maymie Dillard Freer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Louise Freer; father-in-law, Marcus Luke; and beloved mother-in-law, Ramona Luke Corsetti.
He is survived by his wife, of 44 years, Jane Luke Freer; his son, Marcus Anderson “Mark” (Sarah) Freer; and grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Freer.
Andy studied psychology at West Georgia College and later, in the 1970s, worked at Georgia Mental Health in Atlanta. He was co-owner and manager of Doc Holliday’s restaurant and bar in Griffin for a number of years. He and his family returned to Carrollton in the 1980s and he was manager of plant operations at the University of West Georgia until he retired.
Andy was an avid gardener and self-taught chef. He enjoyed renovating the house; had a knack for storytelling; loved watching a playing sports; and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.
In lieu of services, a celebration of life will be held in the spring.
